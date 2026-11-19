New comic details how Scott Summers led the X-Men to Dracula, resulting in their transformation into Empyres and his enduring heartbreak over Jean Grey.

Midnight X-Men issue two delivers a devastating clarification to Scott Summers' tragic history, confirming that he was the instrument of betrayal that created the Empyre vampire threat. The narrative reveals that Cyclops led his original X-Men team directly into the clutches of Dracula under the manipulation of Jean Grey. This heartbreaking revelation recontextualizes his status as the last survivor and explains the profound guilt that defines his character.

The latest issue by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte uncovers the genesis of the mutant vampires and the moment the Empyres were born. The story identifies the first mutant to voluntarily accept the vampiric curse and the one individual responsible for betraying the entire roster. That individual was Cyclops himself, a fact that validates ambiguous dialogue from Gambit regarding Scott's deep-seated regrets.

Also read Morsaa Vampire Lore With Scott & Jean In Midnight X-Men #2 (Spoilers)

Contrary to previous beliefs that Scott was forced to kill Jean Grey, the new panels show she orchestrated the catastrophe. Jean used Scott as an unwitting pawn to transport the team to Dracula, willingly surrendering to the legendary vampire. This act initiated the event that birthed the Empyres and consumed her teammates in a gruesome display of supernatural power.

Storm originally tricked Cyclops into assembling a rescue mission, but this was merely a preliminary trap. The majority of the original team, including Iceman, Angel, Beast, and Jean Grey, were transformed by Dracula. Only Cyclops and Kitty Pryde managed to escape the initial slaughter, fleeing the immediate vicinity of the vampire's lair while their friends were turned.

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After escaping, Jean Grey reached out to Scott via telepathy, using her psychic powers to plead for him to come to her aid. Scott sought counsel from Professor Charles Xavier, who explicitly stated he could not sense Jean anymore and forbade his student from attempting another rescue. Xavier's warning was clear, yet Scott felt compelled to act against his mentor's direct orders due to his overwhelming love.

Scott then approached Magneto for alternative assistance, but the mutant leader also refused to help. Magneto argued that the team needed to fortify their defenses because a significant and dangerous threat was approaching. Despite these authoritative rejections from both Xavier and Magneto, Scott was driven by passion and assembled another X-Men team to rescue Jean.

This second expedition proved to be a fatal mistake, as Jean intentionally lured Scott and his new team into a deadly ambush. When Scott confronted her, begging to understand her betrayal, she mocked him and refused to turn him. She preferred him to serve her on his knees, leading more mutants into the trap where they were slaughtered.

The Empyres did not turn all the mutants they encountered, with some like Skids being consumed entirely. Other groups faced similar fates, with only Umbra being turned while the rest were eaten by the vampires. The sheer brutality of the event highlighted the total loss of the X-Men under Scott's command, with only Kitty, Cyclops, and Colossus escaping alive.

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The thrall of the Phoenix was eventually broken by Magneto, allowing Scott to return with the devastating knowledge that he had led his team to their deaths against his will. This event underscores a pattern of emotional failure where Scott's inability to prioritize logic over passion has consistently created conflict with Wolverine and other teammates.

Scott's single-minded desire to save Jean Grey previously led to near-disaster during the Shi'ar Empire's attempt to prosecute her for genocide. It ultimately required Jean's sacrifice to halt Scott's reckless pursuit, a pattern that continued when he abandoned his family in Alaska to rescue her. This narrative arc recontextualizes him as a tragic figure whose greatest strength is also his undoing.

Scott ignored the prudent warnings of Charles Xavier and dismissed the strategic concerns of Magneto. His blindness to reason, fueled by his passionate love for Jean Grey, resulted in a betrayal of the mutant community that exceeded the damage caused by Storm in earlier conflicts. This history establishes him as a leader who excels in battle but fails when his heart is involved.