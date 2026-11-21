Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte reshape Cyclops in Midnight X-Men, using scars and hash marks to illustrate his trauma. The character mirrors Wolverine's Logan archetype, carrying the weight of fallen teammates while seeking redemption.

Scott Summers has undergone a profound visual transformation in the latest issue of Midnight X-Men. The creative team of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Matteo Della Fonte has redesigned the X-Men leader to reflect deep psychological trauma. This new look moves away from traditional superhero aesthetics to emphasize his status as a broken survivor.

Cyclops Mirrors Wolverine Logan Archetype

Jonathan Hickman's Midnight X-Men draws direct parallels between Scott Summers and the depiction of Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan. The series emphasizes emotional devastation over strict comic book continuity. Cyclops now appears gruff, with a shaved head and a scruffy beard that indicates the rapid passage of time. This physical decline mirrors the aging process seen in James Mangold's film.

Also read EXCLUSIVE: Saint-Louis Unveils Redesign of Its Paris Boutique

The redesign serves as a visual representation of his internal state. Scott is no longer the pristine leader of the past. He operates in a world teetering on the edge of conflict between mutants, vampires, and empyres. His appearance signals that he is barely holding on, driven by a deep sense of self-hatred and exhaustion.

Thirty-Seven Hash Marks On His Back

The most striking element of the new design is the presence of thirty-seven hash marks on Cyclops' back. These scars serve as a grim tally of the X-Men he failed to save. The markings represent every teammate lost to the deadly influence of Jean Grey during the initial crisis.

Advertisement

This visual device anchors the reader in the specific magnitude of his loss. Each mark corresponds to a member of the team who was turned into an empyre. The scars are a permanent, physical reminder of the massacre that decimated his ranks. It creates a tangible burden for Scott to carry in every scene.

The Tragic Turn Of Jean Grey

The origins of this tragedy began when Scott went on a mission to find Storm. She was the original victim swayed and turned by Vlad Dracul. As Storm called out to the team, Jean Grey, Iceman, Angel, and Beast were subsequently turned into empyres. This chain of events set the stage for the catastrophic losses that followed.

Scott barely escaped with Kitty Pryde from that initial encounter. He sought answers from Professor X and even met with Magneto. Neither leader provided the closure he needed. Instead of accepting this reality, he rashly returned to Jean. His love for her twisted him into a thrall, allowing him to lead more X-Men into their demise.

Jean Grey's spell effectively tore everyone around Scott away. He watched as his friends were turned against him and his team. The latest issue lays out exactly why he feels such intense shame about their fate. The flashback reveals the moment he lost control of his destiny and his team.

Advertisement

Hope Offers A Path To Redemption

Scott now lives as a vigilante ready to kill empyres on sight. He has adopted a survival mode driven by trauma rather than heroic idealism. However, there is still a glimmer of hope for his character arc. He encounters a fellow survivor named Hope, who serves as a signal of a potential turning point.

This new character invites comparisons to the bond between Logan and Laura, also known as X-23. Scott shows himself as a reluctant guardian to Hope. He urges her to skip town after rescuing her, displaying a protective instinct despite his own broken state. Everyone knows that is not the end of it.

Despite his hesitation to lead a new generation of mutants, Scott remains a brilliant tactician. He demonstrated this by turning the tables at Toriak Bunker in issue number one. Hope represents everything Scott has lost. Keeping her alive will be instrumental to his redemption in this storyline.