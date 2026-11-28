New issue details how Cyclops manipulated mutants into becoming food for Empyre vampires under Jean Grey's psychic control, reshaping the team's legacy.

Scott Summers stands as a tragic figure in the recent narrative of Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe, specifically highlighted in the second issue of the Midnight X-Men series. The story reveals that the former leader of the X-Men was not merely defeated, but systematically broken and repurposed as a thrall to vampire mutants known as Empyres. This dark turn of events recontextualizes his previous heroic decisions as acts of desperation orchestrated by those he once protected.

The Origin of the Vampire Trap

The catalyst for this catastrophic shift in power dynamics is detailed through the perspective of Dracula, who shares his origin story with Storm during the opening scenes of the issue. This exposition serves to generate sympathy for the undead creatures, which aligns with Storm's decision to willingly surrender herself and her teammates to a pre-arranged trap. The immediate consequence of this betrayal was the rapid transformation of key X-Men members into Empyres, including Angel, Beast, Iceman, and Jean Grey.

Also read Jean Grey Returns to X-Men Universe in New Marvel Comics Series

Scott Summers narrowly avoided this fate only because Kitty Pryde physically dragged him away from the immediate scene of the ambush. While this intervention initially appeared to be a fortunate escape for Shadowcat and a rescue for the team leader, the narrative quickly pivots to reveal a more sinister underlying cause for his survival. The escape did not grant freedom; it only delayed his inevitable subjugation under the new vampire hierarchy.

Cyclops's Betrayal of His Mission

Upon recovering, Scott Summers attempted to take traditional leadership action by seeking assistance from Charles Xavier and Magneto to rescue his turned teammates. Both mentors declined his request, leaving him isolated. In a move that reflects his core identity as a strategist and protector, he assembled a new team to infiltrate the vampire lair and save his family. However, this rescue attempt was actually a carefully constructed ruse designed by Storm, Dracula, and the now-transformed Jean Grey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their true objective was not to defeat Cyclops, but to feed on his team. Jean Grey, utilizing her telepathic abilities, manipulated Scott into a state of compliance. She explicitly rejected his request to be turned alongside her, stating that she preferred him in his current state. Her reasoning was purely utilitarian; she found his human vitality and leadership status too convenient for harvesting more mutants. This dynamic effectively reduced the former leader to a tool for expansion.

The Psychological Mechanics of Control

The relationship between Scott Summers and Jean Grey mirrors the classic literary archetype of a vampire thrall, similar to Renfield in Bram Stoker's Dracula. Scott spent an unknown period forcing his new team members to submit to being slaughtered or turned. The text suggests this compliance was achieved through either direct glamour or intense telepathic conditioning. This loss of agency represents a profound violation of the character's established traits as a decisive and honorable commander.

Gambit, a leader of his own Empyre faction, displays visible animosity toward Scott during their encounters. This hostility is not rooted in a simple desire for vengeance or a preference for killing the last surviving X-Man. Instead, the hatred stems from a deeper understanding of how Scott's actions and complicity contributed to the broader collapse of the mutant world. His forced participation in the genocide of his peers adds a layer of moral complexity to his current status as a captive.

Survivors and Future Implications

Hope for the mutants in this dark timeline rests with the few who escaped the initial trap, specifically Kitty Pryde and Colossus. While these characters may have abandoned their superhero identities due to the trauma of witnessing their family slaughtered by their own leader, their potential return remains a narrative possibility. The psychological scars of such betrayal are likely profound, making their re-engagement dependent on escalating threats that might draw Cyclops back into the conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wolverine survived the initial encounter but was marked as spoiled due to his healing factor, rendering him less desirable as food. This resilience positions him as a potential Van Helsing figure within the story. Alternatively, the mantle of the vampire slayer could fall to Laura Kinney. Additionally, Hope Summers, whom Scott protected in the first issue, serves as a symbolic beacon for the restoration of mutant dreams, potentially offering a path to redemption for a broken leader.