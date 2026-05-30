SAN ANTONIO - A heartbroken mother is trying to piece together the last day of her daughter’s life. On May 16, 28-year-old Destiny Berumen, a mother of three wa

SAN ANTONIO - A heartbroken mother is trying to piece together the last day of her daughter’s life. On May 16, 28-year-old Destiny Berumen, a mother of three was hit and killed by a car while she was walking on U.S. Highway 281.

The accident happened around midnight. The driver of the vehicle that hit Berumen told deputies that she was standing in the middle of the highway when the collision occurred. After investigating the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office determined no criminal offense occurred, but Destiny’s mother Elisa Cazares believes there is more to the story.

“How she ended up over there we don’t know,” Cazares said. “She has never been in that area. Somebody took her over there. Something happened.

” Destiny did not have a vehicle. Her family tracked her final day, attempting to piece together how she ended up on U.S. 281 South. Her mother says she had breakfast with a friend around 9 a.m. A receipt shows she stopped at a Walmart on Vance Jackson, and a Family Dollar on West Avenue around 4 p.m. Cazares says nearly 20 minutes before the fatal accident occurred, she called someone she knew.

The incident report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the case will not remain active unless additional evidence is discovered. Destiny’s family is hoping someone will speak up if there is more to the story. The company reportedly sold 227 vehicles, which belonged to service members serving across the world. Wal-Mart in Seguin has closed “until further notice” after a shooting in the store’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.

PoSean Sweeney's wait to become a head coach is about to be over. The Orlando Magic are set to give him the shot he's wanted for years. Sweeney is in the final staSAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old girl is accused of using social media to lure two men to the same Bexar County apartment complex early May 25, 2026, where investiga





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