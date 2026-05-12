Midnight Sun in Utqiaġvik, Alaska

Utqiaġvik, Alaska, the northernmost city in the United States, just had its final sunrise of the season and will experience perpetual daylight for 84 consecutive days.

Despite the nonstop light, it is expected to remain rather cold in Utqiaġvik throughout the midnight sun period. July is typically the warmest month of the year in the region, during which the historical high temperature is still just 49F, according to AccuWeather.

Other Alaskan cities, such as Fairbanks, have also begun their midnight sun seasons, though none will be as long as that of Utqiaġvik because it is the farthest north. Fairbanks will experience 70 days of perpetual sunlight compared to Utqiaġvik's 84





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Alaska Midnight Sun Polar Day Arctic Circle Extreme Cold

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