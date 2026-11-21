Midnight Spider-Man #3 escalates the Parker Incident as Peter Parker hunts a cure while Oscorp closes in on him. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc pit a mutated Peter against Curt Connors and Misty Knight in brutal fashion. The big Midnight Spider-Man #3 question: will Curt Connors or Misty Knight lose an arm first in this universe? Solicits for Midnight Spider-Man #4 and #5 tease Oscorp's second synthetic mutant and a new host for the spreading mutation.

Midnight Spider-Man #3 escalates the Parker Incident as Peter Parker hunts a cure while Oscorp closes in on him. Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scietronc pit a mutated Peter against Curt Connors and Misty Knight in brutal fashion.

The big Midnight Spider-Man #3 question: will Curt Connors or Misty Knight lose an arm first in this universe? Solicits for Midnight Spider-Man #4 and #5 tease Oscorp’s second synthetic mutant and a new host for the spreading mutation.saw Peter Parker bring a spider home from a trip to the Mengel-like Oscorp of the Midnight Universe, which had already been part of a mutating experiment that killed random jobseekers.

Also read Midnight Universe Spider-Sense Forces Peter Parker Into Lethal Combat

It killed his Uncle Ben and then embedded in Peter Parker's chest, turning him into a murderous monster. Including the Oscorp goons who turned up in#3, we see more… such as Dr Curt Connors, who seems to have injured his hand… and finds Peter Parker trying to hide in his office…And Misty Knight running to the Parker home… full of disembowelled Oscorp operatives. Which of Connors and Knight will lose one of their arms first in the Midnight Universe?

Covers: Steve Beach, Juan Ferreyra , Peach Momoko , David Baldeón , Derrick Chew THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDERMAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future.

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Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the"Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant…a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. 32 PGS. /Parental Advisory …$4.99overs: Steve Beach, Juan Ferreyra , Peach Momoko , COVER D BY KEI ZAMA COVER E BY MARK SPEARS As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call SPIDER-MAN, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to fi nd the truth behind the"Parker Incident.

" Meanwhile, the devil's hands have been busy…and the world's second synthetic mutant is born. Featuring the FIRST APPEARANCE of one of Spider-Man's most monstrous predators! Cover A by Steve Beach | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira | Cover C by Peach Momoko | Cover D by TBA | Cover E by Benjamin Su The Parker Incident!

Oscorp's second-generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host…with shocking results. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. What Will Midnight X-Men #3 Bring?

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