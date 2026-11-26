The Midnight Mission served Thanksgiving meals in Skid Row on November 26, 2026, while over 8,000 runners participated in local Turkey Tots to support homelessness initiatives across Los Angeles County.

The Midnight Mission provided traditional Thanksgiving meals to individuals in need within Skid Row on Thursday, November 26, 2026, marking a significant community gathering during the holiday season. The event served as a focal point for gratitude and support, featuring live music performed by the band Skypark Ghetto to create a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees. David Prentice, president and CEO of The Midnight Mission, emphasized that the organization strives to offer more than just food by ensuring guests feel respected and connected to their community.

Midnight Mission Thanksgiving Service Details

More than 200 volunteers assisted in serving the traditional holiday feast to the guests who attended the event in the heart of Skid Row. The organization, which was founded in 1914, continues its mission to assist people with meals, temporary housing, addiction recovery services, and workforce education goals. The atmosphere was described by organizers as neighborly and warm, aiming to provide dignity to those who may be receiving their only holiday meal of the season.

Also read Mayor-elect Nithya Raman spends Thanksgiving eve feeding the homeless on Skid Row

High-profile supporters were scheduled to attend the gathering, including actors Judd Abrams, Jeremiah Alley, Cary Brothers, Sasha Farber, Edward Gelhaus, Vijay Gupta, Shannon Leto, Tom Morello, Brooks Nader, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet, Cara Santana, Kelly Thiebaud, Rainn Wilson, and Jacob Wyse. Assemblymember Sade Elhawary, whose district includes the Midnight Mission located on South San Pedro Street, was also expected to be present at the event to show support for the cause.

Other Los Angeles Thanksgiving Feeds

Gobble Gobble Give's Crenshaw District Thanksgiving meal giveaway distributed 1,000 free hot meals to older adults, families, unhoused people, and others in need. The organization, which began in 1998 with a single person handing out 28 meals, has since expanded its operations to 18 cities nationwide. Their efforts focus on delivering food, clothing, and toiletries to individuals experiencing homelessness specifically on Thanksgiving morning.

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The Laugh Factory in Hollywood hosted its 46th annual free Thanksgiving Feast and Comedy Show, featuring performances by comedians Tim Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Arsenio Hall, Dane Cook, and Craig Robinson who served meals alongside their acts. Meanwhile, the Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita hosted a Gentle Thanksgiving event where visitors interacted with turkeys and enjoyed seasonal desserts and games.

Largest Vegan Thanksgiving Event

An event described as Los Angeles' largest in-person vegan Thanksgiving celebration took place at 2551 Motor Ave near the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center. This gathering offered a plant-based alternative to traditional holiday feasts, providing a community space for those observing vegan diets during the November holiday period.

Drumstick Dash and Turkey Trot Races

The Drumstick Dash, billed as Los Angeles County's largest Thanksgiving Day run, attracted approximately 8,000 participants for its 5K and 10K races through North Hollywood's Arts District on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The event supports Hope the Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing poverty, hunger, and homelessness, with the slogan Move your feet so others can eat.

In Torrance, the 46th annual Harry Sutter Memorial Turkey Trot drew thousands of participants to the Lowe's parking lot on Skypark Drive for a 3-mile run on November 26, 2026. The post-event drawing featured prizes such as mountain bikes, gift cards, gym memberships, and apparel for the attendees of this long-standing local tradition.

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The 10K race at the Palisades Turkey Trot followed a new course, with both the 5K and 10K races concluding on the recently renovated track at Palisades Charter High School. This change in route offered runners a fresh path through the Palisades area during the annual community event.

At Justin Rudd's 24th annual Long Beach Turkey Trot, runners of all ages gathered at Rosie's Dog Beach on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Many participants wore holiday-themed costumes and accessories, creating a festive atmosphere as they ran along the beach for the 6th Annual Harry Sutter Memorial Turkey Trot Run in Torrance CA on November 26, 2026.