Midnight Fantastic Four #3: The Thing In The Moonlight? The Doom That Came to Sarnath (Spoilers)

Midnight Fantastic Four #3 deepens Marvel’s Lovecraftian reboot as caves, waves and the lighthouse visions return. Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben edge toward transformation, with their powers seemingly tied to liminal reality breaches.

Victor Von Doom’s resurrection takes a grisly turn as his mother rebuilds him in a chilling Re-Animator-style twist. Issues #4 and #5 tease Jornada del Muerto fallout, lost memories, strange body changes and a new threat in the woods.

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Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker saw Reed Richards blow up his university, open a dimensional portal, kill his student, Victor Von Doom, and get rescued by Elon Musk-like Sue Storm, her prosthetic-limbed pilot brother Johnny Storm and her bodyguard Ben Grimm to investigate other breaches of reality. While dreaming of lighthouses, caves, and waves smashing, while infected ravens attack.

And in issue 2, finding towers through liminal spaces between the different worlds leaking through, with a warning of an Elder God, Galactus Beast number The Eater, and drugs used as a way to see the towers between realities. And in #3, the caves, the waves and the lighthouse return. Presumably their powers will emerge through their exposure to these Lovecraftian liminal spaces. So we really will get a thing in the moonlight.

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But also Victor Von Doom's mother, the real Latverian Doctor Doom, has been busy putting her son back together again, in full Re-Animator fashion…Covers: Kev Walker, Juan Ferreyra , Ben Harvey , Giuseppe Camuncoli , Phil Noto FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs.

And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. 32 pages • $4.99Cover A by Kev Walker | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira | Cover C by Ben Harvey COVER D BY STONEHOUSE COVER E BY MARK SPEARS FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience.

Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered… 32 pages • $4.99Cover A by Kev Walker | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira | Cover C by Ben Harvey | Cover D by TBA | Cover E by Skan Finding the Hidden World! The changes to the Four's physiologies continue.

Everyone is looking to Reed for answers, and tensions rise the longer he can't produce them. Meanwhile, a new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems HQ. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

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Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. What Will Midnight X-Men #3 Bring?

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