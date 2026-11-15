Andi Breitowich Sets Canadian Powerlifting Records at 72 With 265-Pound Deadlift

Exploring how women in their 50s,60s,and 70s are uSing strength training and powerlifting to enhance health, manage conditions like diabetes and achieve personal fitness records.

Andi Breitowich has officially rewritten the narrative on aging and athletic performance by setting new age and weight category powerlifting records in Nova Scotia, Canada. At seventy-two years old, the freelance writer competed in all three main lifts during a recent competition, demonstrating that rigorous strength training can yield elite-level results well into the eighth decade of life. Her participation marks a significant milestone for women in midlife and beyond who are challenging traditional views on physical capability.

The highlight of her competition performance was a formidable deadlift of 265 pounds, which stands as one of her heaviest lifts to date. She also recorded a squat of 132 pounds, numbers that secured her a top finish in her specific demographic categories. This achievement underscores the efficacy of her training methodology, which prioritizes progressive overload, technical precision, and structured recovery over aesthetic goals.

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Breitowich's journey began decades ago when she paused her active lifestyle to raise seven children. She returned to fitness in her fifties but only truly transformed her physical potential after starting powerlifting at age seventy. Under the guidance of personal trainer Nate Fleming, she shifted from casual gym visits to a disciplined routine. This structured approach replaced inconsistent workouts with a system designed to build functional strength and independence.

Her training regimen is meticulously organized into four-week blocks to ensure continuous improvement without risking overtraining. The cycle typically begins with moderate weights and higher repetitions, gradually increasing the load in the second and third weeks. The fourth week serves as a deload period, allowing her body to recover and adapt to the increased stress. This periodization is crucial for maintaining joint health and preventing injury in older athletes.

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Each training session prioritizes the main lift when energy levels are highest, followed by accessory exercises targeting supporting muscles. Breitowich focuses on movements like lunges and specific variations of squats to address weaknesses and improve overall performance. She currently trains three days a week, balancing heavy lifting with mobility work to maintain a full range of motion. This holistic method ensures that her body can handle the physical demands of competitive powerlifting safely.

Recovery plays an equally vital role in her success, involving seven to eight hours of sleep each night and a diet rich in protein. She aims for approximately 120 grams of protein daily, sourcing it from eggs, chicken, and fish to support muscle repair. On rest days, she emphasizes stretching and hip and shoulder mobility exercises to keep her body fluid and resilient. This commitment to recovery allows her to push harder during her training sessions.

The mental shift accompanying her physical transformation has been profound, with Breitowich noting a significant boost in confidence. She reports feeling more energized throughout the day and developing a deeper trust in her own physical abilities. Her journey demonstrates that consistency and proper coaching can help individuals step outside their comfort zones to achieve remarkable athletic goals.

Similar trends are evident among other prominent figures who use strength training for longevity. Mel Robbins, for instance, began resistance training in her fifties to prioritize functional strength over appearance. Her routine includes dynamic warm-ups and compound movements to ensure she remains capable of handling daily tasks. These individuals share a common motivation: maintaining independence and quality of life as they age.

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For those managing chronic conditions like diabetes, exercise remains a critical component of medical care. Health experts recommend starting with manageable activities and gradually increasing intensity to support metabolic health. Strength exercises performed twice a week can improve insulin sensitivity and overall physical resilience. Integrating professional guidance ensures that these activities are performed safely and effectively.

Breitowich's story serves as a powerful testament to the benefits of strength training at any age. By embracing challenges and seeking professional support, she has discovered new passions and achieved results she once thought impossible. Her success encourages other women in their sixties and seventies to view fitness as an investment in a vibrant future. The message is clear: it is never too late to build muscle, improve health, and redefine personal limits.