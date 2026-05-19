Midlife Social Media Influencers: Making Money with Short Videos

Midlife social media influencers are making a significant impact in the world of social media marketing. With fewer than 10,000 followers, they are earning thousands of pounds a month by creating short videos for platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. They are using user-generated content (UGC) to demonstrate or test products, creating a more authentic and relatable alternative to traditional marketing campaigns.

If you had told Andi Chalk a year ago that she’d be making money by posting social media videos, and that it would become her main income, she would never have believed you.

The 55-year-old has just 2,150 followers online and until recently had a small presence on the web. But since she started creating short videos for platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram last September, she’s earned around £10,000. Now, she can make £90 for a 15-second video and £155 for a 60-second clip.

Andi, a mother of two and former academic registrar, is one of a growing number of so-called ‘nano influencers’ – social media personalities with fewer than 10,000 followers – raking in thousands of pounds a month, as brands increasingly use them in their marketing strategies. Many mid-life mums and people over 50 are using social media to generate extra income in retirement.

And unlike what you might believe, you don’t have to have millions of followers and be in the league of the Kardashians or a glamorous model to make money as an influencer. A growing number of companies are looking for nano influencers to front their brands online as they seek a more authentic image.

Andi, who is from Dudley in the West Midlands, says she has found a huge demand for people in their 50s and 60s, who can make money on social media. Andi Chalk, a 55-year-old mother from the West Midlands, was surprised to learn she could make £155 for a 60-second clip, despite only having a few thousand followers. She says there is a huge demand for people in their 50s and 60s, who can make money on social media.

Now many mid-life mums are using it to generate extra income in retirement. In her videos, she can be seen speaking directly to the camera about a new vitamin supplement or unboxing a delivery from a brand in a ‘voiceover’ style 20-second clip. She adds that brands are crying out for midlife creators. She hit her 50s and thought “Is this it?

” But creating videos has enabled her to leave her job. How to make midlife social video moneyAndi’s success is all down to something called ‘user-generated content’, known as UGC. These are short-form videos, often lasting from 15 to 60 seconds, created by ‘ordinary’ people, as opposed to a slick creative team. Those starring in the videos demonstrate or test a product or service, creating a more realistic alternative to flashy marketing campaigns.

You may never have heard of this industry, but globally it’s estimated to be worth £4.25billion, says jobs website Prospect. And it adds that UGC videos are expected to make up 78 pc of all online content by 2033. This niche is different to the influencing industry, where a creator may need 100,000 followers or more to get paid to create videos endorsing products, such as fitness wear. Nano influencers won’t have the same reach for their videos.

This may mean it’s not economically viable for companies to pay them to post themselves, but they may still want them to create user-generated content they can post on the brand’s own account. This is why nano influencers are asked to send in short videos, which are then shared by the brand’s social media team. It’s a win for both parties. It means creators can make money without a large following and don’t need to be especially social media savvy.

Brands like it because viewers are more likely to trust and identify with the ‘organic’ feel of the videos. The average amount paid for each 30-second UGC video is £35, but this climbs higher as you become more experienced. Andi charges £90 for a 15-second video, £115 for 30 seconds and £155 for 60 seconds, but this can change depending on the content the brand wants. One job paid her £500 for just four hours work, she says.

How to find workTo get started, Andi set up an account on freelance website Fiverr last September. Her first job came just three days after setting up her profile with a company that makes wax melts (scented wax that does not have a wick like a candle but instead melts in a warmer). She adds that she has added some of her best videos to a portfolio on her account to entice brands into booking her.

Her clients are varied and include travel companies, insurance firms, kitchen gadget makers and even a cremation service





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Midlife Influencers Social Media Marketing User-Generated Content Short Videos Making Money On Social Media Brands Seeking Authenticity Midlife Creators Creating Videos For Brands Creating User-Generated Content For Brands Making Money Without A Large Following Making Money As An Influencer Making Money On Social Media Making Money With UGC Videos Making Money With Short Videos Making Money With Social Media Making Money With Social Media Marketing Making Money With Social Media Influencers Making Money With Social Media Marketing For B Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Creators And Brands Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Creators Brands And UGC Videos Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Creators Brands UGC Videos And Short Videos Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Creators Brands UGC Videos Short Videos And User-Generated Content Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Creators Brands UGC Videos Short Videos User-Generated Content And Authentic Marketing Campaigns Making Money With Social Media Marketing For M Creators Brands UGC Videos Short Videos User-Generated Content Authentic Marketing Campaigns And Authentic Marketing Campaigns For Midlife Infl

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tourist fined €500 for swimming in Trevi Fountain in Rome, facing fury on social mediaRead the story of a New Zealand tourist who jumped into the Trevi Fountain in Rome while ignoring police orders, sparking outrage and a call for a stiffer fine.

Read more »

Is Social Media Helping More Women Get a PCOS Diagnosis?According to local doctors PCOS has always been common among women.

Read more »

Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media’s risks for childrenThe leaders of Meta, Alphabet, TikTok and Snap were invited to testify next month before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Read more »

Royal expert slams Meghan Markle, criticizing social media post before UN speechRoyal expert Tom Sykes claims hypocrisy, boasting, and tone-deafness in Meghan Markle's Instagram post shared hours before her speech about children's safety online. Meanwhile, fans praised the speech for its power and Meghan's role as an orator.

Read more »