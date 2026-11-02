Midland Named Best Place to Retire by U.S. News 2024

Midland, Michigan, tops U.S. News rankings for retirees, offering low costs and short commutes. See how the top 10 best places to retire compare across the nation.

Midland, Michigan, has claimed the top spot in U.S. News & World Report's latest ranking of the best places to retire in the United States. The selection highlights the city's ability to balance affordability with quality of life, featuring a median home value of $206,176 that sits well below the national average of $359,870. This distinction places Midland ahead of dozens of other communities nationwide that cater to the growing demographic of Americans reaching retirement age each year.

Midland Retirement Appeal Details

Midland serves as the primary example of why this Michigan community ranks first, offering an average monthly rent of just $790 alongside a highly efficient infrastructure for older residents. The city, which is home to approximately 42,800 people, provides an average commute time of only 13.6 minutes for those who continue to work. Additionally, Midland received a cost-of-living score of 8.7 out of 10 from U.S. News, indicating a favorable economic environment for fixed incomes. About 21 percent of Midland residents are age 65 or older, creating a social fabric that supports an aging population.

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The geographic and climatic features of Midland also contribute to its ranking, as the city experiences all four seasons with distinct weather patterns. Average temperatures in the area range from 28 degrees in the winter months to 69 degrees during the summer, providing a moderate climate for outdoor activities. These environmental factors, combined with the Tridge, a three-way wooden footbridge spanning the confluence of the Chippewa and Tittabawassee Rivers near downtown, add cultural and recreational value to the city's appeal for retirees seeking both comfort and engagement.

Housing and Climate Comparisons

Homosassa Springs, Florida, secured a prominent position on the list by offering warm weather and a largely older demographic that attracts snowbirds and permanent residents alike. The Florida community boasts a median home value of $219,352 and an average monthly rent of $864, resulting in a cost-of-living score of 8.8 out of 10. Approximately 30 percent of the roughly 14,900 residents in Homosassa Springs are age 65 or older, reflecting a community designed around the needs of seniors.

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Weirton, West Virginia, stood out in the rankings primarily due to its exceptionally low housing costs, which are a decisive factor for many retirees managing budgets. The community reported a median home value of $124,681 and an average monthly rent of $548, contributing to a cost-of-living score of 7.6 out of 10. Weirton is home to about 18,300 residents, with 26 percent aged 65 or older, and offers a relatively short average commute of less than 18 minutes. Seasonal temperatures in Weirton range from 36 degrees in the winter to 72 degrees in the summer, providing a temperate environment for year-round living.

Income and Commute Analysis

The Woodlands, Texas, represents one of the larger and more affluent communities on the list, with a population exceeding 113,000 residents. It features the highest median household income among the top 10 locations, recorded at $141,281, though this comes with a higher price tag for housing. The Woodlands has the highest median home value on the list at $472,814, with an average monthly rent of $1,440, and received a cost-of-living score of 6.6 out of 10.

Spring, Texas, another Houston-area community included in the rankings, offers a median home value of $249,404 and an average monthly rent of $1,328 for its nearly 69,500 residents. The area recorded a median household income of $88,755 and achieved a cost-of-living score of 8.6 out of 10 from U.S. News. Commute times in Spring average about 30 minutes, while temperatures vary from 57 degrees in the winter to 85 degrees in the summer, reflecting the subtropical climate of the region.

Affordability Leaders Revealed

Altoona, Pennsylvania, captured attention for having the lowest median home value among the top 10 communities, priced at $115,035. This affordability extends to rentals, with an average monthly rent of $665, and resulted in a cost-of-living score of 8.1 out of 10 from U.S. News. About 19 percent of Altoona's 43,500 residents are age 65 or older, and the community offers a median household income of $50,997 with an average commute of just 14.2 minutes.

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Paducah, Kentucky, achieved the highest cost-of-living score among the top 10 communities, earning a 9.2 out of 10 from U.S. News. The western Kentucky city features a median home value of $161,025 and an average monthly rent of $650 for its approximately 27,500 residents. Paducah also boasts the shortest average commute on the list at approximately 12.7 minutes, with roughly 19 percent of its population aged 65 or older. Rio Rancho, New Mexico, rounded out the major entries with a median home value of $311,135 and a cost-of-living score of 6.2 out of 10 for its 110,000 residents.