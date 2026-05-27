Middleton Wins Texas Primary Runoff, Tests Trump Influence

In a Texas Republican primary runoff for attorney general, conservative lawmaker Middleton defeated incumbent Roy after campaigning on Trump's America First agenda. The race tested Trump's influence despite no endorsement. Middleton will face Democrat Nathan Johnson in November. The H-1B visa program is a temporary U.S. work visa criticized for replacing American workers but supported for filling labor shortages.

The H‑1B program is a temporary U.S. work visa that allows companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers in specialized fields such as technology, engineering, and medicine.

Critics argue companies use it to replace American workers or depress wages, while supporters say it helps fill labor shortages and keeps U.S. businesses competitive by bringing in global talent. Middleton, a conservative lawmaker and oil and gas executive, won after campaigning as a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump's"America First" agenda and portraying Roy as insufficiently aligned with the MAGA movement. Neither Middleton nor Roy secured a majority in the initial March primary, forcing the runoff.

Middleton ultimately prevailed with a majority of the vote and is expected to face Democratic state Senator Nathan Johnson in the November general election. The contest was widely seen as a test of Trump's influence within the Texas Republican Party, even though the president did not endorse a candidate in the race. Middleton argued that he was best positioned to continue the approach of outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton, who did not seek reelection and instead ran for U.S. Senate.





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H-1B Visa Texas Primary Runoff Trump Influence Immigration Election

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