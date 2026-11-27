CCTV captures a mobility scooter user cutting festive lights in Middlesbrough. The victim restores decorations after the incident, which police are now reviewing.

A festive evening in Middlesbrough was disrupted late on Wednesday night when a woman on a mobility scooter deliberately severed the wires of a family's outdoor Christmas lights. The incident, which occurred at approximately 11 p.m., left Beth Wilson-Croft and her family shocked by the vandalism of their holiday decorations.

Surveillance Records Incident Details

CCTV footage from Beth Wilson-Croft's home clearly shows the elderly woman approaching the property on the pavement. She stopped briefly next to a set of railings adorned with white Christmas lights. The camera captures her reaching into the wiring with an implement believed to be scissors, successfully cutting the connection and causing the lights to go out. She then calmly continued her journey without hesitation.

Also read Kent Family Wins Best Christmas Lights 2026 Competition in Memory of Late Son

Homeowner Confronts Suspect

Wilson-Croft, a mother of one who has lived at the property for ten years, initially sought repayment for the damaged decorations but was surprised when they could be repaired rather than replaced. After identifying the woman's residence through local knowledge, the homeowner visited her to demand an explanation. The woman denied involvement and challenged Wilson-Croft to contact the authorities, leading to the incident being reported to local police.

Community Support Restores Display

Following the viral spread of the video on social media, a stranger offered to professionally repair the snipped wires through soldering. Wilson-Croft accepted the help and successfully restored the lighting display to its original state. She described the outcome with humor, noting that the festive spirit had not been dimmed for long and celebrating the return of her decorations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enhanced Festive Display for Family

The Wilson-Croft household, which includes husband Kieran and their six-year-old daughter, upgraded their holiday presentation to boost morale. The restored outdoor area now features giant inflatable snowmen, a singing Santa Claus on the roof, a gingerbread man, and Rudolph figures. The enhanced display has attracted local families seeking festive cheer, ensuring the decorations serve their intended purpose of creating magic for children.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Local authorities are currently reviewing the CCTV evidence to determine if further action will be taken against the individual responsible for the vandalism. The incident has sparked debate online regarding the motivations behind such acts of anti-holiday vandalism. Authorities continue to urge the public to respect neighborhood properties and festive traditions during the holiday season.