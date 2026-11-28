Gina Walker claims she lost control of her mobility scooter after drinking, denying allegations she cut the Wilson-Croft family's festive lights. See the full story.

Gina Walker, a sixty-five-year-old pensioner from Middlesbrough, has issued an apology after video evidence appeared to show her cutting a family's Christmas lights. The retired nurse insists she did not act with malice and claims she was intoxicated during the incident.

Details Of The Incident And Timeline

The incident occurred on a Wednesday night around 11pm. Closed-circuit television footage captured Mrs. Walker approaching the property of Beth Wilson-Croft in her mobility scooter. The video shows her stopping outside the home and appearing to struggle with the wiring of the festive lights draped over the front railings. Shortly after this interaction, the lights abruptly switched off.

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Mr. and Mrs. Wilson-Croft had installed the decorations specifically for their six-year-old daughter. The family noticed the lights were broken the following morning while preparing for school. Mrs. Wilson-Croft initially suspected local children were responsible for the damage before reviewing the security footage confirmed the involvement of a sixty-five-year-old woman on a scooter.

Gina Walker Claims Loss Of Control

When questioned by reporters, Mrs. Walker denied deliberately targeting the lights. She stated that she had spent seven hours at the Normanby Social Club drinking with old school friends who had joined her around 4pm. She expressed regret for staying out longer than intended and claimed she could not remember the specific details of the event.

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She argued that she had merely lost control of her vehicle. She explained that she decided to drive her scooter on the path instead of the road for unknown reasons. According to her account, she hit an object, crashed into the fence, and inadvertently grabbed the wires while trying to steady herself.

Mrs. Walker strongly refuted the idea that she carried any cutting tools. She noted that she only owns one pair of scissors, which are kept in a kitchen drawer. She described these scissors as tiny and ineffective for cutting any significant material. She emphasized that her career in nursing involved caring for people, making such an intentional act against her character.

Family Denies Accident Claim

Beth Wilson-Croft expressed disbelief at the explanation provided by the scooter driver. She stated that she has lived in her home for ten years and has never met Mrs. Walker. The family remains in shock over the event, which they described as laughable and unexpected.

Mrs. Wilson-Croft pointed out several inconsistencies in the accident theory. She noted that Mrs. Walker appeared to drive away perfectly fine after the lights went out. If she had hit the wall with enough force to lose control, she likely would have grabbed the fence or wall for stability rather than the electrical wires.

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The homeowner also raised safety concerns regarding the incident. She questioned how Mrs. Walker did not suffer electrocution, given that the lights were switched on at the time of the alleged tampering. She maintained that the actions observed on camera appeared absolutely intentional.

Immediate Consequences And Aftermath

The video footage spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread attention to the incident. Mrs. Walker reported being mortified by the attention her name received online. She clarified that she loves Christmas and does not understand why anyone would accuse her of ruining the festive spirit.

She acknowledged that the situation has caused her significant upset. Despite the public ridicule, she continued to insist that no malice was involved. She emphasized that she does not know the Wilson-Croft family and would not harm the home of a stranger.

The dispute highlights the tension between accidental damage and intentional vandalism in public spaces. While Mrs. Walker accepts some responsibility for the accident, the Wilson-Croft family seeks answers regarding the motivation behind the act. The incident remains a subject of local discussion in Middlesbrough as both parties maintain their respective positions on the truth of the event.