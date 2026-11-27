An elderly woman on a mobility scooter damaged festive lights in Middlesbrough. Beth Wilson-Croft caught the incident on CCTV and restored the display after the suspect denied involvement.

Beth Wilson-Croft, a 31-year-old mother residing in Middlesbrough, recently shared a distressing incident where an unidentified elderly woman damaged her family's Christmas decorations. The event occurred at approximately 11pm on a Wednesday night, disrupting the holiday display outside the home she shares with her husband, Kieran, and their six-year-old daughter.

CCTV Captures Light Destruction

Security footage recorded the elderly woman approaching the property while riding a mobility scooter along the pavement. She paused next to a set of railings adorned with white Christmas lights, appearing to hold scissors in her hand. After several seconds of struggling with the wiring, the lights abruptly turned off, and the woman continued her journey without stopping.

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Resident Reacts to Vandalism

Mrs. Wilson-Croft discovered the damage the following morning while preparing to take her child to school. She initially suspected local children had tampered with the wires, but reviewing the surveillance video confirmed the suspect was an elderly individual. She expressed shock that someone would ruin the festive atmosphere for no apparent reason, noting she had never met the woman during her ten years at the residence.

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Community Support Restores Display

After the video went viral on social media, a well-wisher offered to repair the snipped wires by soldering them back together. Mrs. Wilson-Croft decided against replacing the lights and successfully restored the display. She later posted updates showing the decorated home, which included a giant inflatable gingerbread man, a snowman wearing a top hat, and a Father Christmas figure.

Confrontation and Police Report

Identifying the suspect's address within thirty minutes of the incident, Mrs. Wilson-Croft visited the home to demand an explanation. The elderly woman firmly denied cutting the lights, prompting Mrs. Wilson-Croft to threaten calling the police. The suspect allegedly told her to proceed with the call, and the matter was subsequently reported to local law enforcement. The family hopes to understand the motive behind this act of vandalism, which has been widely criticized online.