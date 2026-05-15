In light of the 'Spygate' scandal involving Southampton's alleged spying on the opposition through video recordings during Championship matches, Middlesbrough has made a public statement calling for the club to face an immediate ban from the EFL Championship play-off final. This decision has been taken due to the significant impact the scandal has had on the integrity of the competition and the competitive fairness among the member clubs. Expected to be implemented by the Independent Conduct Commission, the ban would prevent Southampton from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final and replace them with Middlesbrough. In the meantime, the date and location of the final remains uncertain due to the Independent Conduct Commission's investigation into Southampton's alleged misconduct.

Middlesbrough have made a public statement expressing their desire to prevent Southampton from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final due to 'Spygate' scandal involving an alleged recording of their training session by a Southampton first-team analyst.

Middlesbrough holds significant evidence regarding the events in question, which they believe to have had a significant impact on the competitive integrity of the match. The club calls for a sporting sanction to be imposed on Southampton, prohibiting their participation in the play-off final. The Independent Conduct Commission is expected to make a decision on Southampton's punishment by next week.

Middlesbrough's legal team is seeking bank statements and electronic devices to provide a paper trail of unsporting espionage across the country. If the allegations are proven, Eckert's Southampton side would likely be removed from the competition, and Middlesbrough would take their place in the play-off final





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