Middleburg Heights Deer Population Exceeds State Average, City Seeks Community Input on Management

A recent deer population count in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, revealed a density significantly higher than the state average, prompting the city to seek community input on deer management strategies.

A recent deer population count conducted in December throughout Middleburg Heights revealed that the city has more than double the state average of deer per square mile. Officials from the United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services, carried out the survey on December 10, 2024, between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. They traversed the city in a truck equipped with a driver/data recorder and two observers. Handheld thermal imaging equipment aided them in assessing the population.

According to the report, 173 deer were observed. Based on this observation, the estimated deer density in Middleburg Heights is 44 deer per square mile. This calculation is based on the number of deer observed divided by the surveyed area, which amounted to 3.9 square miles. The report acknowledges that various factors can influence deer observations and that individual counts or surveys represent a snapshot of the deer herd on a particular night. Factors such as visual obstructions, including houses, fences, vegetation, and limited access to isolated areas, can impact the accuracy of counts. Middleburg Heights encompasses a total area of 8.1 square miles. At a Middleburg Heights Safety Committee meeting, Deputy Police Chief Robert Swanson discussed the survey data. He highlighted that the USDA officials refrain from providing a definitive number for acceptable deer per square mile, emphasizing that it ultimately depends on the community's tolerance level. Swanson noted that residents' acceptance of deer can vary depending on their personal experiences, such as encountering deer on roads, having collisions with them, or witnessing damage to landscaping or fences caused by deer. Police Department records indicate 95 deer-vehicle incidents in 2024, with over 40 occurring in the past six months.Swanson suggested continuing the partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is collaborating with Ohio State University, to conduct a community survey. This survey, expected to be ready by late April or early May, would gauge residents' views and preferences regarding deer management. The committee expressed its desire to review the survey before its distribution to the community and potentially incorporate additional questions. This discussion is anticipated to take place at the May 12 Safety Committee meeting. Following resident participation in the finalized survey, likely during the summer months, the agencies will analyze the results and provide the city with a comprehensive report





