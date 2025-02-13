Middle School Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Touching of Student

A middle school teacher in Florida is facing felony charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl on school grounds. The school superintendent says the teacher was removed from campus immediately and parents were notified.

A middle school teacher at Rocky Bayou Christian School in Okaloosa County, Florida, is facing a felony charge for allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl. Aaron Gleason, 39, of Mary Esther, was arrested on January 28th and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. The alleged incident took place in December on the Rocky Bayou campus at Forest Lake Bible Church in Niceville. The school's superintendent, Dr.

Michael Mosley, stated that Gleason was removed from the campus immediately after the incident was reported, and parents were promptly notified. An investigation was initiated in January following a staff member who overheard a concerning conversation among students. The victim, a student at the school, told a detective from the Niceville Police Department that she approached Gleason sometime in December for assistance with an assignment. She claims that he initiated a side hug but then moved his hand to her buttocks, according to the arrest report. The report further indicates that two other students witnessed this occurrence and shared their accounts with the police.'We live in a fallen world and I wish this stuff didn't happen,' Dr. Mosley said. 'But I think it's important for us as Christians to respond appropriately, work with law enforcement, not to try to hide stuff, cover up or pretend it didn't happen.' According to Gleason's arrest report, this wasn't the first instance of him making the victim feel uncomfortable. She told detectives that he had made several previous comments to her that were inappropriate, including asking if she and her boyfriend were going to cuddle at night. Dr. Mosley emphasized that while Gleason is innocent until proven guilty, the school has made mental health resources available to students who require them. 'We basically have an extensive counseling team because we have three campuses K-12,' Dr. Mosley said. 'We moved all of those counseling resources to be parked here at the middle school since the arrest.' Although Gleason is still technically employed by the school while on paid administrative leave, Mosley stated that his teaching position has been filled.





