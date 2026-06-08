Middle East Escalation Drives Oil Price Spike as European Drivers Cut Back Amid Venezuelan Outreach

Iran-Israel strikes push oil prIces higher; European fuel sales drop sharply; U.S. delegation to push for further Venezuelan oil sector reforms.

Good afternoon and happy Globe Oceans Day. The war in the Middle East escalated over the weekend with Iran and Israel exchanging missile strikes, disrupting President Donald Trump's ceasefire efforts.

In response, oil prices surged initially by over five percent before settling later following reports that both nations agreed to a halt. By mid-afternoon, Brent Crude rose 1.20 percent to $94.21 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate increased 0.66 percent to $91.14. U.S. jet fuel production hit a record high, averaging over two million barrels per day in late April, as output rose to meet demand from Europe and Asia after the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the year. Across Europe,drivers are cutting back on gasoline and diesel consumption as fuel prices remain elevated. data shows auto fuel sales fell 3.5 percent by volume in the Eurozone in April compared to the previous year, the steepest drop in three years. at least six countries, including Germany and Norway, saw double-digit declines,while the United Kingdom recorded a ten percent decrease.

Diesel prices in the European Union have risen more than 33 percent year-over-year and gasoline prices are up 13.6 percent, reflecting the ongOing supply crunch from the war and the Hormuz closure. The International Energy Agency has recommended governments encourage remote work, lower speed limits and boost public transit to rein in demand.

Separately, a delegation of Trump administration officials is preparing to travel to Venezuela to press for deeper reforms to attract foreign oil investment. the group, drawn from the National Energy Dominance Council and the State Department, will follow recent legislative changes that reopened Venezuela's oil sector to foreign companies and eased U.S. sanctions on PDVSA and the central bank. While interest from oil majors is growing,companies like Exxon Mobil have taken a cautious approach to re-entering the market





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran Israel Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Jet Fuel Europe Fuel Sales Venezuela Sanctions Exxon Mobil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East Escalation Threatens Iran Nuclear Deal as Trump Urges RestraintRocket fire from Lebanon to Israel and subsequent strikes on Beirut and Iranian missile barrages heighten regional tensions, pRompting former President Trump to call for de-escalation to preserve ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Read more »

Israel launches air strikes in Iran as Middle East war explodes againExplosions reported across several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and areas near Karaj, as the country reels from a fresh wave of Israeli attacks.

Read more »

Trump's Middle East Ceasefire Efforts Hit a SnagUS President Donald Trump's attempts to broker a Middle East ceasefire were dealt a blow as Israel and Iran engaged in tit-for-tat strikes, despite his demands for restraint.

Read more »

Israel and Iran trade strikes, threatening return to full-scale Middle East warIsrael and Iran traded fire early Monday in their first attacks since the U.S. struck a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago.

Read more »