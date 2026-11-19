“In my view, the energy world will never be the same again as it was before the Iran ⁠war,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

has caused the biggest disruption ⁠ever to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response, the, a route that ⁠typically carries about a fifth of global oil and ​liquefied natural ⁠gas supplies and is a key artery for Gulf exports.

“In my view, the energy world will never be the same again as it was before the Iran ⁠war,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an interview alongside the release of the agency’s World ​Energy ⁠Outlook 2026. The conflict has resulted in cumulative ‌losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas supplies from the Gulf, the Paris-based agency said.

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The annual outlook includes a range of scenarios based on existing and ‌proposed energy policies. This year it also examines how governments ‌and markets could respond to prolonged disruption in Hormuz. Under a new Additional Response Case , the IEA said energy security concerns could speed up electrification, energy-efficiency measures and efforts to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

In that case, global oil demand in 2035 ⁠is 4.4 million barrels per day lower than under the agency’s Stated Policies Scenario , which reflects governments’ current policy intentions. Electric vehicles alone would displace more than 11 million bpd of oil demand.

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Global oil demand falls to 97 million bpd in 2035 and 85 million bpd by 2050 under ARC, compared with just over 101 million bpd in 2035 under STEPSThe report said electrification is now cost-competitive across large parts of transport, ‌heating and industry, although inadequate grids, charging networks and power supplies could slow its rollout.

“Many ​countries are seeing electrification as a policy option for energy security. Instead of importing energy, ‌they decided to build energy at home,” Birol ⁠said. Electricity’s share of final energy consumption is projected to approach 30% globally under STEPS, ⁠up from about 23% today, as transport, heating and parts of industry switch away from fossil fuels. Alongside data centers, rising demand ‌for cooling is emerging as one ​of the strongest drivers of electricity consumption.

For the ‌first time, demand for cooling in buildings has ​exceeded demand for heating, the IEA said, as higher temperatures and rising incomes drive rapid growth in air-conditioner use.