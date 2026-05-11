Middle East Conflict Disrupts Travel at Heathrow, Affecting Passenger Numbers

Passenger numbers at Heathrow dropped significantly in April due to the Middle East conflict, which also caused cancellations. Airline fuel supply concerns have led to rescheduling and cancelling flights.

The number of passengers travelling through Heathrow last month fell due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, which disrupted travel. Despite the uncertainty, Heathrow chief Thomas Woldbye said demand remained strong and emphasized that April was 'still our busiest month so far this year.

' SASANA STREETER, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, stated that hopes for a swift end to the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz were dashed, causing concerns over fuel supply prices. She also mentioned the potential for jet fuel supply restriction on a global basis





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