Middle-aged drivers more likely to get speeding points than young boy racers, data shows

Despite the stereotype of young boy racers, new DVLA figures reveal that drivers aged 45-64 received 43% of speeding-related penalty points last year, compared to 22% for those aged 17-34. Young men, however, remain at higher risk of serious injury in crashes.

New data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) challenges the common stereotype that young ' boy racers ' are the primary offenders when it comes to speeding.

According to the figures, drivers aged 45 to 64 accounted for 43% of all speeding-related penalty points issued last year, while those aged 17 to 34 received only 22%. Even more striking, drivers aged 17 to 24 were handed less than six percent of all speeding points. This suggests that middle-aged motorists, often perceived as more cautious, are actually more likely to be caught exceeding speed limits.

Despite their lower rate of speeding points, young male drivers remain disproportionately involved in serious accidents. The data shows that car drivers aged 17 to 24 are four times as likely to be killed or seriously injured compared to all drivers aged 25 or over. In collisions involving at least one young driver, a third of those killed or seriously injured were males in the 17-to-24 age group.

Dr. Lisa Dorn, associate professor of driver behaviour at Cranfield University and founder of PsyDrive, explains that middle-aged drivers may speed due to overconfidence from years of experience, time pressure, and a perceived sense of control. She notes that traffic psychology research indicates men are more drawn to sensation-seeking and risk, and masculinity is often associated with confidence and assertiveness, which can increase the willingness to exceed speed limits.

More than 1.2 million drivers currently have active penalty points on their licence, a 20% increase over two years. While some drivers can opt for a speed awareness course costing around £90 to avoid the standard penalty of three points and a £100 fine, accumulating 12 points within three years can lead to disqualification. The Department for Transport reports that 43% of speeding offences occur on 30mph roads, with violations most common between 6pm and 5am when traffic is lighter.

Additionally, the introduction of more 20mph zones has led to an increase in fines for lower-level speeding; in London, these zones accounted for 53% of all speeding tickets last year, up from 39% in 2024. Chief Constable Jo Shiner of the National Police Chiefs' Council emphasizes personal responsibility, stating that every speeding-related collision is avoidable and that drivers must ensure their speed is legal and appropriate to save lives





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