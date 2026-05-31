Meet Gareth Davies and Jacqueline Rogers, two mid-life entrepreneurs who left their high-stress jobs to start their own businesses. They share their stories of how they found the courage to make a change and offer advice to others who may be considering a similar move.

Mid-life career change: three entrepreneurs who ditched their high-flying jobs to set up their own businesses. Gareth Davies, a former TV producer, now runs a presenter-coaching business, while Jacqueline Rogers, a single mother, left her corporate career in sales to start her own training services firm.

Both say that leaving their high-stress jobs was the best decision they ever made, and that it's never too late to make a change. They share their stories of how they found the courage to leave their old lives behind and start anew, and offer advice to others who may be considering a similar move. They also talk about the benefits of entrepreneurship, including increased earning power, improved work-life balance, and the freedom to pursue their passions.

Gareth and Jacqueline are just two examples of the many people who are making a mid-life career change, and their stories serve as a reminder that it's never too late to pursue a new dream. Whether you're looking to escape a toxic work environment, pursue a new passion, or simply find a better work-life balance, a mid-life career change can be a powerful tool for achieving your goals and living a happier, healthier life.





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Mid-Life Career Change Entrepreneurship Work-Life Balance Increased Earning Power Freedom To Pursue Passions

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