Mid-City GO Offers Free Rides Connecting North Park and City Heights

Mid-City GO, a new pilot shuttle program in San Diego, provides free on-demand transportation within the North Park and City Heights communities.

Mid-City GO, a free shuttle program offering rides within the North Park and City Heights communities, is designed to address the transportation needs of residents divided by busy highways. Operated by transit technology company Via , the program runs Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Users can request rides for themselves or up to four people, as long as pick-up and drop-off locations are within the service area.

The shuttles don't follow a fixed route or schedule, providing flexible transportation options to connect residents with essential services, jobs, businesses, and loved ones. Popular destinations include the North Park Recreation Center, the City Heights/Weingart Branch Library, and various grocery stores.To access Mid-City GO, users can download the Via San Diego app from the Google Play or Apple Store. Simply enter your pick-up and drop-off addresses and tap 'book this ride.' The app also offers wheelchair accessibility. Users can toggle this option in their profile settings, which will also unlock door-to-door service. The project currently features three vehicles: a transit van equipped for wheelchair accessibility, an electric vehicle, and a backup vehicle. Each shuttle can accommodate up to four passengers, or three if one passenger uses a wheelchair. Service animals are welcome aboard.While wait times may vary depending on demand, the service anticipates a wait time of 10 to 15 minutes. If the wait exceeds 30 minutes, the app will suggest trying again later. Mid-City GO strives to bridge the transportation gap between public transit and local destinations, enhancing connectivity and accessibility within the North Park and City Heights communities





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mid-City GO San Diego Shuttle North Park City Heights Free Rides Via Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver Acquires Park Hill Golf Course to Create New City ParkDenver Mayor Michael Johnston announced the city's acquisition of the Park Hill Golf Course, marking the largest private land acquisition in Denver's history. The land, previously slated for development, will be transformed into a new city park, offering a wide range of recreational opportunities for residents.

Read more »

Park City Council considers paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheadsA Park City trailhead popular with visitors from Salt Lake City could soon get paid parking.

Read more »

North Carolina Homeowners' Insurance Premiums to Increase by 15% by Mid-2026North Carolina homeowners will face an average 15% increase in insurance premiums by mid-2026, according to a settlement reached between the state Insurance Department and the insurance industry. The agreement, announced by Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, marks a significant reduction from the initial request by the North Carolina Rate Bureau for a 42.2% average increase.

Read more »

Ram Confirms Mid-Size Truck for North America, Production to Begin in 2027Ram has officially confirmed the development of a new mid-size truck for the North American market, with production slated to commence in 2027. The truck, expected to launch as a 2028 model, will be manufactured at Stellantis’ Belvidere, Illinois plant, following a recent agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to reopen the facility.

Read more »

North Carolina home insurance premium base rates increasing about 15% by mid-2026A settlement has been reached by North Carolina's Insurance Department and the industry that sells homeowner policies.

Read more »

Cocina de Barrio in North Park vandalized day before ‘Day Without Immigrants'Someone threw a rock through the door of Cocino De Barrio hours after notices were hung in support of 'A Day Without Immigrants' on Feb. 3, 2025.'

Read more »