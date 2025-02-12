A major snowstorm swept through the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and raising concerns about power outages. Simultaneously, global issues such as plastic pollution, vaccine hesitancy, and alleged war crimes dominated headlines.

A snowstorm hit the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday, causing numerous accidents on icy roads, forcing school closures, and raising concerns about potential power outages. The heaviest snowfall, reaching up to 10 inches (25 centimeters), was anticipated in areas of Virginia and West Virginia. The storm brought a blanket of white to major cities like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, disrupting transportation and daily life.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Meanwhile, the global community grappled with a range of pressing issues. Plastic straws, a symbol of environmental pollution, sparked debate as the World Health Organization urged nations to pressure the United States to reconsider its decision to withdraw from a global agreement aimed at curbing single-use plastics. In the realm of health, the United States faced a resurgence of measles in a small West Texas county with a high rate of vaccine exemptions, highlighting the ongoing challenges of vaccine hesitancy.On the international stage, investigations into alleged war crimes committed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza gained traction as some individuals faced prosecution in foreign countries. In the Middle East, a reporter from the Associated Press was denied entry to the Oval Office in Casablanca due to the Gulf of Mexico editorial style of the news agency, raising questions about press freedom and access to information.





