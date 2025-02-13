Mid-Atlantic Braces for Winter Storm, Snowfall Causes Disruptions

A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday, causing widespread disruptions and safety concerns.

A snowstorm brought heavy snowfall to the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday, leading to dozens of accidents on icy roads, school closures , and concerns about potential power outages . The heaviest snowfall, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters), was anticipated in parts of Virginia and West Virginia. Winter storm warnings stretched from Kentucky to southern New Jersey.

\Pedestrians navigated snowy streets in cities like Kansas City, Missouri, and Frederick, Maryland, while elsewhere, residents dealt with the aftermath of the storm. Images captured the iconic Peace Monument outside the Capitol in Washington D.C., blanketed in snow, and children building snowmen near the Capitol. In Philadelphia, snow transformed downtown streets and iconic landmarks like the Philadelphia Museum of Art into winter wonderlands. \Families embraced the snowy conditions, sledding on hills near the Capitol and enjoying the winter wonderland. Some individuals, like Ray King fishing in O'Fallon Park in St. Louis, Missouri, even found opportunities for leisure activities amidst the snowfall. Meanwhile, city workers worked tirelessly to clear snow from sidewalks, streets, and pedestrian malls, ensuring the safe passage of residents and commuters





Snowstorm Winter Weather Mid-Atlantic Disruptions Power Outages School Closures

