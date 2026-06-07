Microsoft Tests Option to Disable Bing Results in Windows 11 Search

Microsoft is experimenting with a new Windows 11 feature that lets users turn off Bing‑powered web results in the operating system's search, offering a shortcut to strictly local file and settings searches. The move follows EU Digital Markets Act pressure and aims to remove recurring Bing suggestions that many users found disruptive. If adopted, the change would simplify Windows Search by separating local queries from online Bing content.

After years of forcing Bing into nearly every corner of Windows Search , Microsoft may finally be giving users a way out. The company is reportedly testing changes in Windows 11 that would allow people to completely disable Bing-powered web results from the operating system’s built-in Search experience.

For many PC users, this is a long-overdue change. Windows Search has spent years blending local file searches with Bing suggestions, online results, news links, and Microsoft services – often frustrating users who simply wanted to find an app, document, or system setting on their computer. Recommended Videos According to a report by PCMag, Microsoft is now introducing options that separate local Windows search functionality from Bing’s web integration.

That means users could eventually type into the Start menu or taskbar and receive only local PC results instead of being pushed toward online Bing content. The shift appears connected to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act , which is forcing major technology companies to provide users with greater control over bundled services and platform defaults. Microsoft has already begun making several Europe-specific Windows changes, including easier browser switching and fewer prompts pushing Edge and Bing.

Windows Search may finally become simpler again For years, Windows users criticized Microsoft for aggressively integrating Bing into Windows Search, even when it reduced usability. Searching for local files could surface unrelated web links, online recommendations, or Bing-powered suggestions that many users never wanted in the first place. The frustration became even more noticeable after Microsoft began integrating AI-powered Bing and Copilot features directly into Windows 11.

While the company positioned those additions as productivity enhancements, many users felt Windows Search became increasingly cluttered and less focused on core desktop functionality. The reported update could significantly improve the experience for people who mainly use Search to launch apps, locate files, or navigate Windows settings. Removing Bing integration may also improve responsiveness and reduce unnecessary online queries happening in the background. For Microsoft, however, the move represents something larger than just a settings toggle.

Bing has long been a strategic part of the company’s ecosystem push, helping drive users toward Microsoft services, search advertising, Edge, and now AI-powered Copilot experiences. Allowing users to disable Bing more freely suggests regulators are having a measurable impact on how Microsoft designs Windows. Microsoft still wants AI everywhere in Windows Even with the potential Bing removal option, Microsoft is not stepping away from AI or online integrations inside Windows 11.

The company continues investing heavily in Copilot and AI-powered productivity tools, which remain central to its long-term strategy for Windows. That means the upcoming changes are less about abandoning Bing entirely and more about giving users additional control over how deeply Microsoft services are integrated into the desktop experience. The bigger question now is whether these Bing-removal features remain limited to Europe due to DMA compliance or eventually expand worldwide.

If Microsoft rolls the option out globally, it could become one of the most user-friendly Windows Search changes in years. For longtime Windows users, though, the update already feels symbolic. After years of Microsoft insisting Bing belonged inside Windows Search, users may finally get the choice they have been requesting all along: the ability to search their PC without Microsoft’s search engine constantly getting in the way.





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