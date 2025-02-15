Microsoft Surface Pro 11: A Productivity Powerhouse

This review dives into the features and performance of the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, highlighting its impressive display, long battery life, and strong webcam. While not a gaming device, it excels as a productivity machine for everyday tasks and light editing.

Microsoft ’s Surface Pro 11 remains a unique laptop, even 12 years after its launch. It's almost everything you'd want from an on-the-go device, thanks to the new powerful and efficient Snapdragon X Elite processor. I can't help but think how much I would have loved this instead of my Surface Pro 5 in college for blogging and note-taking. This is the Microsoft Surface Pro I've been wanting for years.

However, Microsoft's pricing and positioning of it as a 2-in-1 while treating the keyboard as an optional accessory continue to be confusing. I replaced my MacBook Air to use the Surface Pro 11 as my primary machine for a month while traveling and working, and here are three things you need to know about Microsoft's new 2-in-1 device.One of the biggest upgrades for the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is the new OLED display on the more expensive models. The IPS LCD on lower-end variants is still one of the best LCDs you can get, but the OLED brings deeper blacks and better contrast for entertainment. The Surface Pro 11's 13-inch screen features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and includes P3 calibration through the Vivid color profile. It's a well-calibrated display with effective HDR in supported Dolby Vision content. It registered 495 nits peak brightness in my test, and from my experience, I haven't had trouble with legibility when working out of a café or coworking spaces. Notably, my initial review unit had screen flickering issues, and Microsoft replaced it with a new machine, which I've used extensively for four weeks. I'm happy to report that I haven't faced any flickering issues in the past month. From watching movies to working on productivity apps, browsing, and attending video calls, it has delivered impressive performance. I've consumed content on this screen in cabs, at airports, on flights, and at home watching movies—and the colors pop to deliver an enjoyable experience. While I don't talk much about webcams on laptops (because most of the time, it's the same underwhelming experience), the Surface Pro 11 features one of the best front-facing cameras on a laptop. You'll notice the top-notch quality thanks to the updated 1440p Quad HD resolution over the Full HD webcams on other laptops. Microsoft also uses AI enhancements called Windows Studio Effects to improve your video calling experience. I've found some of these features more useful than I expected. For example, the automatic framing feature keeps the webcam centered on your face even when you're moving, and the eye-contact mode keeps your eyes on the camera. The latter might sound gimmicky, but it looks surprisingly natural. The most crucial update for me on the new Surface Pro 11 is its battery life. I switched to the M-series MacBook Air from the Surface Pro 5, and it was a game-changer. For the longest time, I didn't need to charge my laptop daily. While the Surface Pro 11 isn't at the same level as the MacBook Air, it's a significant efficiency improvement from Intel-powered machines of the past. I used the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 on Recommended settings for everyday use, which involves a lot of web use. My daily work includes writing in Google Docs, keeping at least a dozen Chrome tabs open at all times, using Lightroom Web for photo editing, and running Slack and Asana in the background. It got me through the day comfortably on each charge. To get the “can I game on it?” questions out of the way—the Surface Pro 11 isn't made for gaming, and the Adreno GPU’s shared memory isn't ideal for playing AAA games. This is a productivity machine through and through, and it excels at what it does. I was also able to run Photoshop and Premiere Pro for light edits without being bothered by any fan noise (it has a fan). My review unit runs on the Snapdragon X Elite platform, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you can also get it with the X Plus processor and other storage configurations. While my workflow wasn't interrupted, if you rely on specific independent software, I suggest checking whether the company supports ARM laptops before settling on this device. It should be fine for those who rely on web apps and light productivity software. The Microsoft Surface Pro remains the only 2-in-1 productivity device with a kickstand and a detachable keyboard. At 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) thick and 895 g (1.97 lbs) without the keyboard, it's thin and light. With the keyboard attached too, it's comfortable to hold and carry around. The hinge is solid and stays intact at whatever angle you set—even when it’s not fully pushed to 165 degrees and you’re scribbling on it. If you're coming from a traditional laptop, it’ll take some time to get used to where you can prop the kickstand (solid surfaces) and where it’s not possible (soft surfaces like your stomach when lying down or your lap). The Microsoft Surface Pro has a new Flex keyboard that comes with a built-in slot for the Slim Pen (2nd generation)





