Microsoft Says ‘No Evidence of Malicious Activity’ in Global Outage of Outlook and Exchange Email as It Begins to Restore Services

Microsoft did not say what caused the massive Outlook email outage but said it has 'no evidence of malicious activity' associated with the event.

Microsoft Says ‘No Evidence of Malicious Activity’ in Global Outage of Outlook and Exchange Email as It Begins to Restore Serviceson Friday was still struggling to restore service to millions of Outlook and Exchange email users more than 18 hours after its In an update on Microsoft’s Service Health Status page Friday morning, the company did not explain what triggered the catastrophic outage but said that it did not suspect a cyberattack or other foul play.

“At this time, we have no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident,” the company said in the update at 6:11 a.m. ET on Nov. 13. “We will continue to treat this with urgency until full mitigation, and we will share a full Post-Incident Report with root cause and defense-in-depth actions after mitigation is complete.

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”TV's Biggest Salaries: Zendaya, Nicolas Cage, Selena Gomez and More Stars Earning Huge Paychecks Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services that interact with the Exchange Online and email services remained largely unavailable, but as of Friday some users had begun to regain access to their inboxes. The issues began affecting Outlook at around 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday; both individual users and enterprise customers have been unable to access their email since then.

On Friday, Microsoft said that “We’ve made additional progress toward service recovery, with recovery actions completed across portions of the affected infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. Traffic is being gradually restored, and we’re seeing improvements in key customer scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing.

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However, some users may continue to experience intermittent issues. ” The tech company continued, “Our focus is now on extending these recovery actions across affected infrastructure in other regions, while continuing stabilization efforts and adding supporting capacity to improve service consistency. Reducing email queues and backlogs remains a priority, and the extended 48-hour email timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up.

” Features of multiple Microsoft 365 services that interact with Exchange Online and email services were affected. Those included Outlook, the Microsoft 365 admin center, Microsoft 365 apps ; Microsoft Copilot 365; SharePoint Online; and Microsoft Teams .

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