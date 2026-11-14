US
Advertisement
Technology

Microsoft Restores Services After Global Outage Linked to Network Upgrade

Cointelegraph#562 in United States
Microsoft Restores Services After Global Outage Linked to Network Upgrade
Microsoft · Microsoft 365 · Outage
Advertisement

Microsoft has restored Microsoft 365 services following a global outage that disrupted Outlook, Teams, and Copilot for over 24 hours. The company confirmed the issue stemmed from a network capacity upgrade and was unrelated to cyberattacks or AI agents.

Microsoft attributed the outage to a network capacity upgrade issue, confirming that the disruption was unrelated to cyberattacks or AI agents. Microsoft said it had restored Microsoft 365 services after a global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other applications for more than 24 hours, reiterating that the disruption was not caused by a cyberattack.it had “restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” directing customers to incident MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center.that the outage stemmed from a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade that emerged after a recent network change.

“This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents,” the company said. The company said it had addressed the underlying issue and restored services gradually, checking stability before proceeding to the next stage. Microsoft apologized for the disruption and said it would publish a full post-incident report once its review is complete.and features linked to Outlook, Teams and Microsoft Copilot.

Advertisement

Government agencies in Japan, Singapore and the United States experienced email problems, while connections between Microsoft 365 and AI assistants were also affected. Editorial Policy

Cointelegraph#562 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Microsoft Microsoft 365 Outage Network Upgrade Cybersecurity

More on Technology

See all

Microsoft Outlook Outage Disrupts Global Email Services

Microsoft Outlook experiences a major outage affecting tens of thousands of users in the Americas, coinciding with urgent security updates for a critical identity theft vulnerability.

DailyMail

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextMicrosoft Outlook Outage Disrupts Global Email Services