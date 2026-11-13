Microsoft Restores Global Services After Massive Outage Disrupts Business

Microsoft apologizes for a global outage affecting Outlook and Teams, blaming a technical fault during a network upgrade. Recovery is underway across major regions.

Microsoft has confirmed a broad recovery of its global IT infrastructure following a widespread outage that disrupted business operations and public services across the world. The tech giant apologized for the significant downtime, stating that full restoration efforts were ongoing after the incident persisted for more than 12 hours. This event highlighted the critical dependence of modern enterprises on cloud-based communication tools.

The company explicitly ruled out any malicious cyber or artificial intelligence activities as the cause of the disruption. Instead, Microsoft identified the root cause as a technical fault that emerged during a recent network change. The issue was introduced by a problem during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced after a subsequent modification to the network infrastructure. Microsoft reported that it has addressed the underlying issue and is working to restore service to remaining customers.

Also read Microsoft Global Outage Fix 'Not Working' as Critical Services Remain Down

Global Impact and Regional Recovery Status

The outage affected Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, impacting users in the Americas, parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa. According to the outage tracker Downdetector, the disruption knocked out key services including Outlook email and Microsoft Teams. In a statement posted on the social media platform X on Friday, Microsoft said it was seeing broad recovery and stability across its services. The company reported continued progress in North America and sustained recovery across much of Europe. Encouraging recovery signals were also noted in the Asia-Pacific region, indicating that operations were slowly normalizing after the extensive downtime.

Effects on Healthcare and Corporate Communications

The disruption had severe consequences for various sectors, including healthcare and corporate reporting. In the United Kingdom, a top trade union stated that the disruptions had a serious impact on the country's health care service. The outage also delayed corporate earnings reports and left many schools struggling to communicate with their communities. Airlines in India, specifically IndiGo and Akasa Air, warned that customer queries might not be getting through. Both carriers reported that their email support services were affected and that they may not be able to receive customers' emails during the outage.

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Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa warned of a significant impact due to the vast number of people using Microsoft products. In London's financial district, several individuals interviewed by AFP said the outage exposed their dependence on Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant. The Australian Computer Society called for a national review of sovereign IT risk. CEO Prins Ralston stated that small businesses may not have a workaround when Outlook fails, emphasizing the need for reliable systems that keep the country running without falling over without notice.

Unrelated Tech and Political Developments

While Microsoft worked to stabilize its services, other significant developments occurred in the technology and political sectors. Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was asked to testify before a US Senate committee over security concerns. This request came as Huang exited his roles as president, CEO, and board member of Nvidia. The testimony request highlights growing scrutiny of the semiconductor industry's security practices amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

Separately, global environmental and defense discussions were highlighted by other news cycles. A Turkish minister warned at COP31 that glacier retreat threatens global water supplies. Meanwhile, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia explored joint defense production and technology transfer, signaling deeper regional cooperation. These events, while distinct from the Microsoft outage, underscore the complex interplay of technology, environment, and geopolitics in the current landscape. The Microsoft outage serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of digital infrastructure and the need for robust contingency plans.