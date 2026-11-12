Microsoft Outlook Outage Disrupts Global Email Services

Microsoft Outlook experiences a major outage affecting tens of thousands of users in the Americas, coinciding with urgent security updates for a critical identity theft vulnerability.

Microsoft Outlook has experienced a significant service disruption on Thursday, impacting tens of thousands of users who are unable to access their email accounts or associated applications. The outage began to surface in the afternoon, with technical difficulties spreading rapidly across multiple connection methods and devices. By the evening, the scale of the disruption had become clearly visible through user reports and tracking data, highlighting the extent of the service failure.

Outage Timeline and User Reports

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector recorded more than 65,000 reports of problems with Outlook by approximately 6.10pm on Thursday. The volume of complaints escalated quickly throughout the afternoon, starting with over 2,400 registrations by 5.50pm. Within just eight minutes, that number surged to 13,000, and shortly after 6pm, the total climbed past 25,000 before exceeding 65,000.

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The disruption appeared most widespread in the Americas, where Microsoft confirmed it was actively investigating issues affecting user access. Microsoft 365 Status posted a statement confirming the investigation into Exchange Online mailbox access problems via multiple connection methods. The company directed users to the Microsoft 365 admin center for more details under the identifier EX1550543.

Broader Service Disruptions Impact

The technical difficulties were not limited to Outlook alone, as users reported access issues with other Microsoft services as well. Platforms including Teams, OneDrive, Copilot, and Microsoft 365 were also reportedly affected by the outage. Microsoft's own service status checker was reported to be unavailable as complaints continued to mount, further complicating efforts to monitor the service health.

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This service failure comes just days after Microsoft urged users to update their software due to a critical security flaw. Hackers began exploiting a vulnerability that can expose information used to verify user identity, allowing attackers to impersonate victims. The flaw involves a missing warning that normally alerts users before Outlook connects to potentially unsafe external content.

Security Vulnerabilities and Mitigation Steps

Opening a specially crafted message file in an affected version of Outlook triggers a connection to a network location controlled by criminals. This connection reveals sign-in information that attackers could use to access accounts or workplace systems. Microsoft released a fix as part of its November 10 security updates, but affected computers remain vulnerable until the relevant patch is installed.

Users are advised to open an Office application such as Word, select File, then Account, and choose Update Options followed by Update Now. In classic Outlook, the account menu may instead be called Office Account. Checking Windows Update alone is not sufficient to ensure this particular problem has been addressed, as the Outlook fix is delivered through Office.

Official Warnings and Next Steps

The vulnerability is already being used in real attacks, making the warning a practical concern rather than a theoretical one. NHS England's cybersecurity alert states that Microsoft has reported exploitation of the flaw. Additionally, America's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has added the flaw to its catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities.

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Until the update is installed, users should avoid opening unexpected attachments or message files, including those that appear to come from familiar senders. Microsoft has been approached for further comment regarding the current status of the outage and the relationship between the service disruption and security patches.