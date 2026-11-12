Microsoft Outlook Goes Down, Paralyzing Business Communication

Microsoft said it is investigating reports of widespread outages affecting Outlook email and other services connected with its 365 platform.

‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’ To Play At Cosm As Disney Teams With Shared Reality Firm The tech giant issued a string of social media posts Thursday acknowledging that users had reported issues with access.

Outlook as a stand-alone service was deemed operational, along with other Microsoft platforms like Teams and OneDrive. But enterprise and business customers of Microsoft 365 were experiencing problems connecting to email via the Exchange server as well as accessing other services.

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“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas,” the company said. “While we’re working to mitigate impact, we’ve confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region.

”Eyeing More 'Minecrafts' And 'Fallouts', Microsoft Xbox Launches XP Unit To Take Properties Beyond Video Games In an update, Microsoft then added, “We’ve determined a portion of infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors. ”A web page designed to provide service updates included a bit more information.

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“We’re restarting and repairing impacted portions of this infrastructure to restore capacity, and reviewing an unexpected increase in a specific type of service traffic to determine whether it’s contributing to the elevated load,” the update said. “In parallel, we’re evaluating options to redirect traffic to alternate infrastructure to expedite relief. ” Media companies were among those across all business sectors whose activities slowed to a crawl due to the tech glitch.

The origins of 365 date to the early 2010s, when Microsoft was ramping up its efforts in cloud computing. After a metoric rise as a software maker in the 1980s and 1990s, Microsoft faced government antitrust sanctions and increasing competition before pivoting into cloud and, more recently, AI en route to a $5 trillion valuation. Jensen Huang Is Out As Nvidia CEO Amid Affair Scandal; Successor SoughtSubmit a comment