Microsoft Outlook down: Widespread outage hits users nationwide

Microsoft users across the country reported connection issues in their Outlook mailboxes Thursday morning. Here's what we know.

until THU 2:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter CountyMicrosoft users across the country reported connection issues in their Outlook mailboxes Thursday morning.

Outlook The connection methods that were potentially impacted may have included Outlook on the web, messaging API, exchange ActiveSync and representational state transfer,"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543,"As of Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m., Microsoft said it had identified connectivity errors occurring and had collected networking logs to figure out its next steps in the investigation.

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Users have also reported experiencing issues with Microsoft Teams, Copilot Chat and Exchange Admin Center. Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail