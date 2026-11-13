Microsoft outages affecting Colorado law enforcement, business

The outage was affecting Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams and OneDrive as a well as Xbox, GitHub and LinkedIn, according to Downdetector.

The logo of Microsoft is seen outside it’s French headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, Monday May 13, 2024. Microsoft users worldwide, including banks and airlines, reported widespread outages on Friday, July 19, 2024 hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

is affecting businesses, schools and law enforcement agents across Colorado, disrupting everything from emails to bond payments for those who have been arrested.for people who are held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. Jail officials were not receiving the email notifications needed to process the payments, and the sheriff’s office instructed people to go to the jail to post bonds for friends and family.across the campus, but the Colorado University Police Department said it could receive calls and text messages.

Also read Microsoft outage disrupts email and other services

The Denver Police Department and Aurora Police Department also reported problems with their email systems. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office also reported that its email systems were down and asked people to call with any issues. A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble with their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant’s suite of apps.

Advertisement

The social media account Downdetector said outages were reported across the Microsoft suite in 74 countries within an hour of starting on Thursday morning. The outage was affecting Microsoft 365, Copilot, Teams and OneDrive as a well as Xbox, GitHub and LinkedIn, according to Downdetector.that it was returning some affected servers to service and recovery will be gradual. The company is analyzing diagnostics because some of the restored servers can fail again.

The company planned to limit traffic to the affected infrastructure, but it did not specify which regions in which that would happen.