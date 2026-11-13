Microsoft outage live updates: What to know as service is being restored

ABC has live updates and news on the global Microsoft outage, including the latest status of Outlook, 365 and other apps that are slowly being restored.

Microsoft says apps such as Outlook and Teams are coming back online after an hours-long outage. A widespread outage involving Microsoft's Outlook email and other applications stretched into Friday morning as the company said it was working to restore service and that they are "seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue.

" Microsoft said Thursday night that it found "a process on the affected servers responsible for establishing secure connections becomes overwhelmed, causing the servers to stop processing requests. "As of Friday at 9:17 a.m. ET, Microsoft says they are seeing improvements in service availability and that email queues are approaching normal. "We're continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels," the company said.

Also read Outlook Outage: Microsoft’s Email Service Goes Down Nationwide

As of 7:09 a.m. ET, Microsoft says they are "seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure.

"Microsoft says it is making positive progress restoring service after a major outage disrupted thousands of users worldwide. Outlook, Teams and the company's AI assistant Copilot are among the platforms impacted, leaving many unable to access emails, send messages or use important work tools. Microsoft restarted affected servers and is exploring other ways to get services back online after its initial fixes failed to fully resolve the problem.

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A widespread outage involving Microsoft's Outlook email and other applications remains ongoing as the company said it was working to restore service. In an update at 11:44 p.m. PST, Microsoft 365 said it was "seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of our latest traffic optimization actions.

"The Microsoft outage means no incessant email chimes or message pings, but still we stayed online