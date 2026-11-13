Microsoft says Outlook, Teams outage is easing and no malicious activity is suspected

A major Microsoft 365 outage affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot stretched into Friday, with the company reporting gradual recovery and no sign of malicious activity. Microsoft said email queues were approaching normal levels as service availability improved in several regions.

Microsoft said Friday that its Microsoft 365 services are slowly coming back online after a major outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other tools for millions of users, and that it is not aware of any malicious activity causing the incident.

The company said it was making progress restoring service as the disruption stretched into Friday morning. At 9:15 a.m. ET, the start of the work day for millions of people on the East Coast, Microsoft said it was continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels. At 9:17 a.m. ET, the company said email queues were approaching normal.

Also read When will Microsoft Outlook be restored? Here's what we know

Microsoft warned that some users could still have intermittent access issues or delayed email delivery as mitigation progresses across the remaining affected infrastructure. The outage entered its second day and disrupted a wide range of Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams and the company's AI assistant, Copilot. On a separate status page, Microsoft reported broader improvements in North America and sustained improvements across much of Europe, as well as encouraging recovery signals in the Asia-Pacific region.

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Microsoft Restores Email Services

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Microsoft said it was seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. In an update at 11:44 p.m. PST, Microsoft 365 said it was seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of its latest traffic optimization actions.

Microsoft restarted affected servers and explored other ways to get services back online after its initial fixes failed to fully resolve the problem. Microsoft previously said it found that a process on the affected servers responsible for establishing secure connections becomes overwhelmed, causing the servers to stop processing requests. The company suggested the incident may have been a case of system overload.

Microsoft has identified that the affected infrastructure is experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which is likely contributing to the connectivity errors, wrote the company's independent adviser Darren Bruce on a live blog addressing user complaints. The total number of people affected is not clear, but the company said in January that it had more than 450 million paid Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions.

Outage Impacts Millions of Users

The outage disrupted important communications for millions of workers, government officials and hospitals, as well as individual customers. Ciaran Martin, the former head of the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre, told NBC News that the outage was monumental. Looks like being one of the biggest outages of all time, Martin said. The incident ranks among the biggest service outages in recent history.

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The timing of the outage comes at a difficult time for the company. The tech giant recently offered buyouts to over a quarter of its workforce, 60,000 employees, as the software company looked to cut costs and restructure its staff to meet the AI moment.

Company Restructures Workforce

Employees in the US, Canada, the UK and India on Monday received a memo saying the voluntary exit offers are a few of the ways we're trying to meet different business needs while continuing to create opportunities for our own people to grow and contribute. Microsoft said Thursday night that it found a process on the affected servers responsible for establishing secure connections becomes overwhelmed, causing the servers to stop processing requests.

The company said Thursday night it was seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue. As of Friday, Microsoft said it was continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels. Microsoft said it is making positive progress restoring service after a major outage disrupted thousands of users worldwide. Outlook, Teams and Copilot are among the platforms impacted, leaving many unable to access emails, send messages or use important work tools.

The company said it was not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident. Microsoft restarted affected servers and explored other ways to get services back online after its initial fixes failed to fully resolve the problem as the outage stretched into a second day.