Microsoft outage live updates: Services including Outlook down globally

A massive Microsoft outage has left millions around the world without access to Outlook email, Teams meeting tools and other staples of modern office life. Follow for live updates

Updated 0504 GMT November 13, 2026In the United States, fed-up workers at some companies went home early on Thursday. In Australia, businesses couldn’t print invoices and some schools couldn’t hold online classes on Friday.

As Europe woke on Friday morning, the outage was still widespread, affecting untold millions of people. Microsoft initially said it was “seeing positive results” with efforts to resolve the issue. But hours later it said it had not yet observed a “sustained recovery. ”The Microsoft outage highlights the “inherent dangers” of companies that depend on a handful of tech giants for critical global infrastructure, an expert told CNN.

Also read Outlook outage: Microsoft reports 'issues' with Teams and email

“If one of those firms suffers a major outage, it has the potential to dramatically reduce business productivity globally during the outage time,” Computing Professor Toby Murray, of Australia’s University of Melbourne, said. Murray added that the outage affecting Outlook and other major services like Microsoft Teams is “incredibly widespread, and its ramifications extend well beyond being able to send and receive work emails,” making it difficult for businesses to operate.

Microsoft said it had not yet observed a “sustained recovery” in areas affected by the widespread outage.

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“We’re observing partial recovery across regions in which we’ve applied these adjustments; however, these actions aren’t resulting in sustained recovery. ”Some US office workers celebrated the email blackout and joked that they could start the weekend early. Others barely missed a beat, connecting with colleagues via Slack, phone and even the old-fashioned in-person way.

But the outage, which began around noon on the US East Coast, caused serious headaches, especially when it dragged on for more than an hour or two. In Australia, Friday began with a realization that the Microsoft cloud was unresponsive. The outage took out live feeds from courts, and schools texted parents to phone in any absences until email systems were restored.

Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC, reported people missing job interviews because they couldn’t connect to virtual meetings, and even some supply issues with distribution centers stocking supermarkets due to the outage. A massive Microsoft outage has left people around the world without access to Outlook email, Teams meeting tools and other staples of modern office life. In the United States, fed-up workers at some companies went home early on Thursday.

In Australia, businesses couldn’t print invoices and some schools couldn’t hold online classes on Friday. And there was no quick fix. As of 3:30 a.m. GMT on Friday, the outage was still widespread, affecting untold millions of people. But in another post at 3:13 a.m. GMT, the company said, “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected.

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” “We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances,” the company added, leaving users on X befuddled.