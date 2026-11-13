Microsoft Outage hits global operations: from airlines to visas

Government services and private companies have been hit globally as a Microsoft service outage enters its second day.

A global outage impacting many Microsoft services has continued into Friday causing disruption to government services and private companies around the world. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors internet outages, problems with Microsoft services including Outlook began to be reported at shortly after 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, with disruption ongoing as of 2 a.m. ET on Friday.

In addition to Outlook Microsoft said services include Microsoft Copilot 365, Microsoft 365 Education, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Teams had been impacted to varying extents. In a post on X the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said that due to the Microsoft outage bond payments for those held at Arapahoe County Detention Facility must be made in person.

Also read Outlook Outage: Microsoft’s Email Service Goes Down Nationwide

They wrote: “The Microsoft outage is affecting online bond payments for individuals being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. Because of the outage, jail officials are not receiving the email notifications needed to process online bond payments.

“Until Outlook email is restored, anyone needing to post bond for immediate release must do so in person at the jail. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. ” South African based airline CemAir posted on Facebook that it is “currently experiencing some system disruptions due to the global Microsoft outage” adding: “We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

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” The New Zealand Herald reports the Microsoft outage has impacted “major government agencies, schools, businesses, health services, property settlements and court appearances” across the country. New Zealand's immigration service has noted that visa applications will be impacted, writing, "Because of the global Microsoft outage Immigration New Zealand has paused the processing of all visa applications. We will update you once our systems are restored.

" Newsweek contacted Microsoft for comment by email on Friday outside of regular office hours. This is a developing story and will be updated. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors internet outages, problems with Microsoft services including Outlook began to be reported at shortly after 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, with disruption ongoing as of 2 a.m. ET on Friday.

In addition to Outlook Microsoft said services include Microsoft Copilot 365, Microsoft 365 Education, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Teams had been impacted to varying extents. In a post on X the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said that due to the Microsoft outage bond payments for those held at Arapahoe County Detention Facility must be made in person.

They wrote: “The Microsoft outage is affecting online bond payments for individuals being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. Because of the outage, jail officials are not receiving the email notifications needed to process online bond payments.

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“Until Outlook email is restored, anyone needing to post bond for immediate release must do so in person at the jail. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. ” South African based airline CemAir posted on Facebook that it is “currently experiencing some system disruptions due to the global Microsoft outage” adding: “We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

”reports the Microsoft outage has impacted “major government agencies, schools, businesses, health services, property settlements and court appearances” across the country. New Zealand's immigration service has noted that visa applications will be impacted, writing,"Because of the global Microsoft outage Immigration New Zealand has paused the processing of all visa applications. We will update you once our systems are restored. "