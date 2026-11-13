Microsoft Outage Facilitates Release of Cleveland Man After Eighteen Years as Judge Grants New Trial Based on Recanted Testimony

Roberto Wynn was released from Cuyahoga County Jail after an IT outage delayed his release, following a judge's decision to grant a new trial. The ruling was prompted by a key witness recanting her testimony identifying Wynn as the shooter in a 2008 murder case. Wynn had waited over two years for this decision, highlighting systemic delays in the justice system. He faces strict bond conditions including GPS monitoring and home detention while awaiting his new trial.

A significant global Microsoft IT outage inadvertently served as the catalyst for the early release of Roberto Wynn, a 41-year-old man from Cleveland who has spent eighteen years incarcerated following his conviction for murder.

Wynn was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Friday afternoon, marking a sudden change from his initial scheduled release date of the previous day. The legal proceedings leading to this momentous event culminated on Thursday morning when Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Saffold set Wynn's bond at two hundred fifty thousand dollars.

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The strict conditions of his release mandate home detention, continuous GPS monitoring, and a complete prohibition on any contact with the family of the victim, Christopher Basie, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Parmelee Avenue in 2008. This development follows a series of complex legal maneuvers and a pivotal media investigation that exposed systemic delays within the judicial system.

News Investigation Drives Motion for New Trial

The foundation for Wynn's potential freedom was laid earlier in the week when Judge Saffold granted him permission to file a motion for a new trial. This decision came four months after a detailed investigation by News 5 highlighted the extraordinary delays Wynn had endured while waiting for a ruling on his request. The core of the new trial motion rests on the recanted testimony of Clifshell Stevenson, who had been labeled the star witness during the original 2008 trial.

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During a hearing last month, Stevenson, who was only thirteen years old at the time of her initial testimony, admitted that her previous identification of Wynn as the shooter was not truthful. She stated explicitly that she did not see Wynn fire a gun and that her initial statements were influenced by pressure from Cleveland police and a family member.

Stevenson expressed deep remorse, noting that she has felt spiritually burdened by her actions for years and signed a formal letter in 2022 clarifying that she blamed Wynn for a crime he did not commit. Despite the prosecutor's office arguing that Stevenson is no longer a credible witness and pointing to three other witnesses who also identified Wynn, Judge Saffold found the recantation significant enough to warrant a new look at the case.

Witness Recantation Undermines Original Verdict

The judge remarked that making a star witness completely contradictory makes it difficult to sustain a guilty verdict, stating clearly that Wynn deserves a new trial. The delay in processing Wynn's motion had drawn public scrutiny, with the Ohio Innocence Project having filed a motion in 2024 to present this evidence.

Michael Donnelly, a former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge and current adjunct law professor, commented on the situation, noting that such delays are a systemic problem rather than the fault of an individual judge. He explained that safeguards such as the right to a speedy trial often fail to protect defendants in these scenarios, allowing cases to languish for years.

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Legal Experts Cite Systemic Judicial Delays

Wynn, speaking from prison, expressed his gratitude to the media outlet for airing the story, hoping it would help others who are wrongfully incarcerated. His parents also shared their relief, describing the entire family's ordeal as a shared imprisonment and viewing the new trial opportunity as an answered prayer for justice.