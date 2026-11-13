Microsoft outage cripples office workers nationwide

Microsoft’s widespread outage left users across the United States unable to access their Outlook email, leaving office workers stranded (or celebrating).

New York — Microsoft’s widespread outage left users across the United States unable to access their Outlook email, leaving office workers stranded .

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas,” the company posted on X Thursday afternoon. While reports of Outlook outages have decreased from a peak of more than 130,000 earlier in the afternoon, as of 3:30 pm EST almost 60,000 users reported issues, according to Downdetector. The outage appears to have began shortly after noon.

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The outage continued for much of the 9-5 workday across the United States; the company later said it is “aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact. ” Earlier in the day, it said in an update that the problems stem from “failed health checks may originate from a specific component on the affected servers that’s responsible for processing them. ” Later on, it said it was restarting those servers because they “have become unresponsive.

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” Microsoft said the potentially impacted services include: Meanwhile, many in Corporate America don’t seem to be in much of a rush.

“no outlook, no teams…. how about we all just go home,” one X user posted today.