Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac to Lose Core Functionality Due to Certificate Expiry

Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac will enter reduced functionality mode on July 13th because the company will not renew a critical license validation certificate. Users will only be able to open documents, not edit, save, or create new ones. The software, which reached end of support in 2023, cannot be updated to resolve the issue, highlighting the risks of relying on unsupported commercial software.

Starting July 13th, a certificate issue will render Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac unable to edit or save documents. This affects Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

The problem arises because Microsoft will not renew the certificate used to validate Office 2019 licenses, which reached its end of support on October 10, 2023. While the company previously assured users that apps would continue to function, it later revised that statement, now promising only that no data will be lost. From the specified date, both Office 2019 for Mac and Office 2021 for Mac will enter a reduced functionality mode, permitting only viewing of files.

Microsoft will provide a certificate update for the still-supported Office 2021 (supported until October 13th, 2026) but explicitly states that Office 2019 cannot be updated to the required version, and thus the issue cannot be resolved by updating or reinstalling. Older versions of Microsoft 365 apps on Mac and iOS are also impacted, but a simple update will fix those.

This situation underscores the risks of using software beyond its support lifecycle, especially when a one-time license fee has been paid, as the core functionality is effectively broken without recourse from the vendor





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Microsoft Office 2019 Mac Certificate End Of Support Reduced Functionality Mode License Validation

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