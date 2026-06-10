Microsoft Offers Free 3D Printable Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers for Disabled Gamers

Microsoft has released free 3D printable adaptive thumbstick toppers to help gamers with physical disabilities use Xbox controllers. The toppers come in seven shapes and can be customized via the Xbox Design Lab. Users print the files themselves or use a local printing service, with specific material and orientation recommendations from Microsoft to ensure durability.

Many gamers play video games without issue, but certain physical disabilities can make using standard controllers difficult or impossible. This often requires specialized peripherals such as the Xbox Adaptive Joystick or the PlayStation 5 Access Controller.

Microsoft is now offering a new free peripheral designed to let people with various physical disabilities play games - so long as they have access to a 3D printer. Instead of providing a finished physical product, Microsoft is distributing downloadable 3D print files for adaptive thumbstick toppers. These toppers come in seven distinct shapes, each tailored for different needs.

For example, one plate-shaped topper is meant for users who manipulate objects with body parts like chins or elbows, while a goalpost-shaped design allows control via palm movements. Unlike items available through the Xbox Design Lab, adaptive thumbstick toppers are digital files. After acquiring the item at no cost, users download a compressed STL file, unzip it, and either print it themselves or send it to a 3D printing service.

To get started, navigate to the Xbox Design Lab website, scroll to the 'Get Started' section, and click 'Learn More' under 'Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers.

' Choose the version that matches your controller: standard Xbox, Elite, or Adaptive Joystick. The standard and Adaptive Joystick toppers consist of three parts that fit over existing joysticks, whereas Elite versions replace the thumbstick entirely. After selection, click 'Design Yours' to pick a shape. If uncertain, press the information icon next to each shape to learn its purpose.

Then customize by adjusting width and height measurements (units can be millimeters or inches) and rotate the 3D preview to view angles. Some dimension combinations are unavailable due to shape constraints. Once satisfied, click the checkmark over the controller icon, optionally name the product, and add it to the cart. At checkout, fill out the required details, and the STL file downloads.

For those without a 3D printer, local printing labs can produce the topper for a fee, often with higher quality than hobbyist prints. However, printing settings matter. Microsoft recommends using ABS material with 10% infill to balance weight and durability. Two print orientations are ideal: right side up for the cleanest finish, or upside down for better grip on the thumbstick.

Use organic or tree supports and avoid brim or raft supports, especially for Elite toppers, as they can be hard to remove and may damage the piece. Do not scale the files; they are designed 1:1. Following these guidelines should yield a durable, functional adaptive thumbstick topper, removing a barrier for gamers with disabilities





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