Microsoft, Mayo Clinic announce partnership to build healthcare-focused AI model

Microsoft and Mayo Clinic are partnering to create a healthcare-specific AI model trained on medical research, clinical data and physician expertise to support doctors and improve patient care.

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As more people turn to artificial intelligence chatbots for answers to health questions, Microsoft and Mayo Clinic are launching a new effort aimed at creating AI designed specifically for medicine. The two organizations announced a partnership this week to develop what they describe as a frontier AI model built exclusively for healthcare.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems that are trained on large portions of the internet, the new model will be trained using Mayo Clinic’s medical expertise, de-identified clinical data, research and the knowledge of its physicians and healthcare professionals. According to the organizations, the goal is to create an AI system capable of supporting clinical reasoning, helping healthcare providers analyze complex medical information, make treatment decisions and potentially improve patient outcomes.

The model is designed to synthesize a wide range of clinical data to support earlier diagnoses and more personalized care. Mayo Clinic will own the model, a move officials say is intended to maintain patient trust, clinical oversight and responsible stewardship of healthcare data. Microsoft plans to make the technology available through its cloud-based AI platforms so other healthcare organizations could eventually use it as well.

Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia said the partnership combines the hospital system’s clinical expertise and data foundation with Microsoft’s engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities in hopes of expanding access to trusted medical knowledge. Initially, the AI model will be deployed and tested within Mayo Clinic’s clinical environment, where it can be refined using real-world healthcare applications before broader use.

Officials say they hope the technology will eventually power AI tools used by clinicians throughout Mayo Clinic’s hospitals and health system. The announcement comes as AI use continues to grow in healthcare, with millions of people increasingly relying on chatbots for medical information and guidance. Supporters of the project say a healthcare-specific model could provide more reliable and clinically grounded responses than general-purpose AI systems trained on a broad mix of online content.

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