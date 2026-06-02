Microsoft Launches Surface RTX Spark Dev Box for Local AI Development

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a miniature PC powered by Nvidia's Arm-based RTX Spark chips, optimized for sustained workloads and local AI tasks. The device features 128GB of unified memory, enabling it to run AI models with up to 120 billion parameters locally. It comes preconfigured with Windows 11 Pro and developer tools like Visual Studio Code and GitHub Copilot, with a streamlined environment tailored for productivity. The Dev Box is set to release later this year in the US and represents a continuation of Microsoft's efforts in developer-focused hardware, succeeding an earlier delayed Windows on Arm miniature PC.

Microsoft has introduced a new miniature PC aimed at developers, the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, which leverages Nvidia's Arm-based RTX Spark chips. This device is designed for sustained workloads and local AI development, featuring an aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink with a 100-watt thermal envelope.

It includes 128GB of unified memory, enabling it to handle AI models with up to 120 billion parameters locally. Preconfigured with developer-friendly settings, it runs Windows 11 Pro with Visual Studio Code and GitHub Copilot, among other tools, and streamlines the environment by enabling dark theme, simplifying the taskbar, removing Widgets, turning on Do Not Disturb, and setting PowerShell 7 as the default shell.

The Surface RTX Spark Dev Box is part of a growing trend among OEMs adopting Nvidia's RTX Spark chips for compact PCs and serves as a successor to the delayed Windows on Arm miniature PC, which faced hardware issues. Although detailed specifications and pricing are not yet released, the device is scheduled for a US launch later this year through Microsoft's online store.

In related AI news, Google's Gemini Spark has been noted as a remarkable yet unsettling AI experience, while the Camp Snap 2 offers a slimmer, screenless design with additional filters. Additionally, instructions for watching Microsoft's Build 2026 conference are available, and Lego's Smart Play Pokémon line allows training and battling, though it lacks a desired feature.

This summary covers the core announcements and related updates, focusing on the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box's capabilities and its place in the ecosystem of developer hardware and AI tools





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Surface RTX Spark Dev Box Nvidia RTX Spark Local AI Development Miniature PC Developer Hardware Windows 11 Pro Unified Memory Microsoft Build 2026 Gemini Spark Camp Snap 2 Lego Smart Play

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