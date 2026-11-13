Microsoft Global Outage Fix 'Not Working' as Critical Services Remain Down

Microsoft struggles to resolve a massive global outage affecting Teams and Outlook. The tech giant reports recovery efforts are failing, disrupting airlines and spy agencies worldwide.

Microsoft is encountering significant technical challenges while attempting to resolve a widespread global outage that has disrupted its core cloud services. The company explicitly stated on Friday that its recovery operations are 'not taking as expected' despite urgent efforts to restore functionality to millions of users worldwide.

Core Infrastructure Recovery Challenges

The technical instability first emerged at approximately 6pm on Thursday, triggering a cascade of failures across Microsoft's primary productivity platforms including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and OneDrive. The initial reports indicated that the issue was severe enough to impact not just individual users but entire organizational workflows dependent on these digital tools.

Also read Outlook outage: Microsoft reports 'issues' with Teams and email

Microsoft engineers have been working around the clock to address the systemic failures affecting its frontend servers. In a statement released Friday, the technology giant explained that it is simultaneously implementing traffic optimization actions aimed at improving service stability and increasing overall system capacity during this critical period.

Although the company managed to get servers operating multiple times overnight UK time, those temporary fixes ultimately failed as the servers crashed again. Microsoft emphasized that it has tried several specific solutions to mitigate the problems, including isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes to bypass the faulty segments.

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Widespread Disruption Across Industries

The scale of the disruption has been substantial, affecting millions of people globally and impacting critical sectors beyond typical corporate office environments. Airlines, judicial systems, and even national spy agencies around the world have reported difficulties accessing essential Microsoft services due to the ongoing technical failure.

Monitoring website Downdetector recorded a peak of 140,000 complaints with Outlook by 6pm yesterday. This figure represents more than 2,000 times the normal volume of complaints, indicating the extraordinary severity of the outage during the evening hours of Thursday.

Additionally, OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT platform, also reported experiencing issues across its own services. OpenAI stated that it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors where new connections may be broken and tools are not working as expected, further highlighting the interconnected nature of modern digital infrastructure failures.

User Impact and Communication Failures

The outage affected a broad range of products including instant messaging service Teams, AI service Copilot, Outlook emails, and some aspects of its Cloud services. Users were unable to send or receive emails, access cloud documents, or participate in video conferences, causing significant productivity losses across the globe.

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Communication between Microsoft and its users also experienced glitches. The tech firm provided regular updates on official Microsoft 365 accounts but had earlier directed people to a status page on its website for more detailed information. Users complained that this status page did not load, preventing them from getting clear information about the extent of the problem.

Current Status and Next Steps

Microsoft continues to work urgently to fix the issue affecting its services and has asked for the patience and understanding of its organizations during this time. The company acknowledged the severity of the situation by stating that efforts to restore services following a widespread outage are not going as planned.

While Microsoft has not provided a specific timeline for full restoration, the company confirmed that it is monitoring the status of changes applied to improve serviceability. The immediate focus remains on stabilizing the frontend servers and ensuring that traffic optimization actions successfully increase capacity without causing further crashes.