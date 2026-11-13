Microsoft Global Outage: Exchange Online Servers Overloaded

Microsoft confirms global service disruptions across Teams, Outlook, and Copilot due to server overload and misconfiguration, not a cyber attack. Recovery efforts are ongoing with no firm timeline.

Microsoft has confirmed a widespread global outage affecting critical productivity platforms including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, with service recovery remaining incomplete. The disruption began on Thursday afternoon and persisted into Friday morning, generating nearly 140,000 outage reports for Outlook by 6pm GMT on Thursday, representing a surge over 2,000 times normal levels. Even by 8:00am GMT on Friday, more than 7,600 reports remained active as users worldwide struggled to access email, log in, or utilize cloud-based applications.

The incident has impacted customers across diverse geographical regions, including users behind the Great Firewall in China who experienced significant email service interruptions. Microsoft executives have acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating that while some regions saw partial recovery shortly after 4:00am, these improvements were not resulting in sustained stability for the majority of the user base.

Also read When will Microsoft Outlook be restored? Here's what we know

Root Cause Linked to Server Load and Misconfiguration

Microsoft has identified that the primary driver of the outage was an elevated load on its infrastructure, specifically within the Exchange Online messaging platform, which resulted in unexpected connectivity errors. The company stated that an unexpected increase in a specific type of service traffic caused a number of servers to fail during automated health checks, and their automated alternatives to bring those servers back online were not immediately effective.

Industry experts have corroborated the technical nature of the failure. Dr Mark Gregory, Associate Professor at RMIT University, suggested the outage likely stemmed from a misconfiguration of networking systems. Similarly, Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor for ESET, indicated that the error most probably originated from failed servers handling the traffic surge.

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AI Tools Affected as Side Effect of Cloud Failure

While Microsoft Copilot and other AI services went offline during the disruption, the company clarified that artificial intelligence tools were not the cause of the crash. Instead, the failure of underlying cloud connections caused these services to become unavailable as a secondary consequence of the broader infrastructure instability.

Separately, American AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic reported issues with their Microsoft connectors. OpenAI confirmed that new connections were broken and tools were not functioning as expected. However, these incidents appear to be linked to the same Exchange Online traffic imbalance, reinforcing that the root cause was internal server overload rather than a failure within the AI models themselves.

Cyber Attack Ruled Out by Company Executives

Microsoft Executive Vice-President Charles Lamanna explicitly stated that there is no indication the widespread service disruptions were the result of malicious cyber activity or a hacking attempt. He emphasized that the outages were caused by technical infrastructure challenges and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Lamanna noted on X that the company is working diligently to address the issue and will continue sharing updates as more information becomes available. This clarification was crucial in preventing panic among enterprise clients who might otherwise have assumed a security breach.

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Recovery Efforts and Ongoing Traffic Optimization

Microsoft is currently implementing traffic optimization actions to isolate failing parts of the infrastructure and shift data to alternate routes. In an update posted shortly before 8:00am GMT on Friday, the company reported seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of these latest measures.

The company admitted that previous efforts to restore servers overnight were unsuccessful, as multiple restart attempts resulted in further crashes. Microsoft continues to work on recovering services but has not provided a clear timeline for when normal function will fully return, advising users that persistent recovery is still being attained across affected regions.