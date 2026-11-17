Back-to-back technical failures at Microsoft, the FAA, major banks and Marriott have disrupted services across the US, with no evidence linking the incidents.

A wave of technical failures has hit major US systems in quick succession, with the newest trouble striking Marriott and Gmail just days after a global Microsoft outage, a nationwide FAA ground stop and disruptions at major banks.

Marriott And Gmail Service Failures

Customers reported problems logging into Marriott's mobile app and website on Tuesday morning, while Gmail users saw a spike in issues sending and receiving emails. Outage tracker Downdetector logged a sharp rise in Marriott reports starting around 9:17 a.m. ET, with hundreds of complaints recorded. Marriott, the world's largest hotel chain by room count, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also read America hits a tech wall as outages cripple email, ground flights and disrupt major banks

Gmail reports peaked around 2:40 p.m. ET Monday, eased, then climbed again Tuesday morning, though Google's Workspace Status Dashboard listed no active disruptions. The Gmail trouble came days after Microsoft Outlook, a widely used enterprise email platform, suffered a multi-day outage last week. That outage began around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12, knocking out Outlook and disrupting Teams and Copilot for users in 74 countries.

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Microsoft Outage And FAA Ground Stop

Microsoft said there was no indication of a cyberattack, and service was fully restored after about 24 hours. On Friday, Nov. 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop at all US airports. It lasted more than four hours and disrupted more than 10,000 flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed old technology that became overloaded, causing instability in radar and communications in the air traffic control system.

FBI cyber teams are now offering technical support to the Transportation Department, the FAA and contractor L3Harris in the wake of Friday's ground stop, clarifying that agents have not seized any hardware. Companies and government officials have said cyberattacks have not been behind the many tech failures affecting distinct systems across the country. On Monday, banking customers reported they could not log in, move money or use ATMs.

Downdetector logged more than 4,600 problem reports for Chase as of 1:50 p.m. ET, more than 1,900 for Bank of America, more than 900 for U.S. Bank and about 800 for Wells Fargo. Chase said the problem was caused by a technical bug, not a cyberattack, and that some transactions were taking longer than usual but customers still had access to their accounts and funds. Wells Fargo confirmed it was having problems with its online banking.

United Airlines also briefly reported what it called widespread outages affecting departing flights Monday. The airline said it did not believe the problem was a cybersecurity issue, and flights at LAX were not affected. None of the banks has said publicly whether the problems at different banks are related. There is also no evidence so far that the bank outages are connected to the Microsoft outage or the flight disruptions.

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Travelers Voice Concerns At LAX

At LAX, travelers questioned whether the back-to-back disruptions were connected. I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but there sure have been a lot of pretty seismic things that have gone on over the last few days, back to back to back, traveler Jennie Harris said. I wonder what's at play. One unidentified traveler said her sister's credit cards had all been declined and that her sister could not get to her money.

The traveler had just landed at LAX for a work meeting but booked a flight home leaving two hours later. I'd rather be home than be stuck in a city for a work meeting and away from the safety of my home, she said. It's that concerning. Traveler Darius Washington said he hopes the government moves faster to figure out what is happening so America don't wake up tomorrow and everybody's bankrupt.

Ahmad Banafa, a professor of technology at San Jose State University, explained a possible reason for the string of failures. Another person said it feels like more is going on than they are letting on. Chase said it was working to resolve the problem by the end of the day Monday. Customers having trouble can check their bank's app, website or social media accounts for updates.

FEMA and the FCC are conducting a scheduled nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System across TV and radio broadcasts today at 2:20 p.m. ET.