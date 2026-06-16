Microsoft finally fixes the Windows 11 Widgets and makes them far less distracting

Microsoft is shipping a 'quiet by default' Widgets overhaul, and the sheer number of things being turned off says a lot.

If Windows Widgets have been stressing you out with too much information to handle, all those red badges, random pop-ups, and a panel that opens every time your cursor drifts close to the taskbar, Microsoft has finally heard you.

A new Beta build is rolling out a full “quiet by default” overhaul to Widgets. What’s interesting is that the list of things being turned off is longer than the list of things being kept as is. So what exactly is Microsoft turning off? Quite a lot of things.

Microsoft is disabling Open on Hover and Taskbar badging. It is also restricting the number of daily taskbar alerts. The alerts won’t show up unless you choose to open them, which comes as quite a relief to Windows users. Recommended Videos The lock screen only shows the weather widget by default, instead of a whole dashboard of information tiles fighting for your attention and ending up getting none.

For those who still want badges, they match your Windows accent color instead of always showing up red . The build is part of Windows 11 Beta Preview Build 26220.8680. This is just Microsoft walking a few things back Microsoft even baked in engagement-based quieting now, meaning the less you use Widgets, the more aggressively the system dials back the noise on your behalf.

To me, this sounds more like an admission than an announcement. Either way, the taskbar is about to get a lot cleaner and calmer. Widgets were introduced in Windows 11 in 2021 as a major new feature. They provided a panel with personalized content such as news, weather, sports scores, stocks, and calendar information accessible from the taskbar.

The reality, however, is that most users found it more irritating, as it presented too much information to process, with badges nagging them and the panel hijacking the screen at the worst moments.





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