Microsoft Faces Criticism Over Handling of Zero-Day Exploits and Feud with Researcher

Microsoft is publicly feuding with a security researcher named Nightmare Eclipse who posted zero-day exploit code. The company disabled the researcher's accounts and is criticized for failing to follow proper coordination. Additionally, Microsoft's history of hiring people who have done similar things raises questions about its stance on responsible disclosure.

The company is feuding with a security researcher publicly posting vulnerabilities.is the Verge’s weekend editor. He has over 18 years of experience, including 10 years as managing editor at Engadget.

Microsoft is facing criticism for its handling of zero-day exploits. Someone going by the name Nightmare Eclipse has been publicly feuding with the company, posting proof-of-concept exploit code. Some of their posts suggest that they’re a disgruntled former employee. But what caught cyber security researcheragainst Nightmare Eclipse for failing to follow “proper coordination” in disclosing vulnerabilities.

They also disabled Nightmare Eclipse’s GitHub, GitLab, and Microsoft Security Response CenterWhat troubles Beaumont is that Microsoft has hired people who have done many of the exact same things. They’ve employed people who have publicly posted zero-day exploits, some with criminal hacking convictions on their record. Microsoft has also purchased exploits from brokers.

If Microsoft’s tactic is to try to criminalise not following often arbitrary “responsible disclosure” frameworks, good luck defending that in court — because there’s a whole clown car of prior decision making within Microsoft and facts which would emerge in that process. Nvidia, Microsoft, and Arm are all teasing Nvidia’s new N1X laptop processorsThe SpaceX IPO is great for Elon Musk and terrible for you





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Microsoft Zero-Day Exploits Security Researcher Responsible Disclosure Criticism

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